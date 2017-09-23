Day At The Track

All About Madi wins $50,000 Distaff

03:38 PM 23 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
All About Madi and Brian Sears, Harness Racing
All About Madi and Brian Sears
Gabriela Trmal Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, September 22, 2017 - All About Madi (Brian Sears, $11) made the lead and that was that Friday night (Sept. 22nd), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing $50,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

In a race with not much speed, it was a two-speed number. 'Madi,' from post position No. 5, worked around pole-sitting Jag Out (George Brennan), grabbing the baton before a :27.3 opening quarter-mile. She then rated a :30.1 next substation (:57.4 half).

Call Me Queen Be (Jim Marohn Jr.) was away third at the 11-10 choice, but didn't get off the cones as Sell a Bit N (Jordan Stratton) made her second move. That one towed HP Sissy (Dan Dube) into it going toward the 1:25.2 three-quarters.

Off those intervals, All About Madi should have had something in reserve, and she did. Taking a length-and-a-quarter lead into the lane, 'Madi' held off Jag Out by a three-quarters of a length in 1:53.3. 'Sissy' was third, with a from-last 47-1 outsider Newborn Sassy (Tyler Buter) and 'Queen Be' settling for the remainder.

For third choice All About Madi, a 4-year-old daughter of Brandon's Cowboy owned and trained by Brittany Robertson, it was her eighth win (third consecutive) in 25 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $44.80, with the triple returning $230.50.

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Saturday evening’s (Sept. 23rd) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $2,426.47.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 7 through 11 during every racing card. It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Friday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Grand Circuit stars shine at Hoosier Park
23-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZST
Homicide Hunters captures $240,000 Classic
23-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZST
Mark MacDonald nabs his 6000th win
23-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Our Els Dream N takes $18,000 Open
23-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
All About Madi wins $50,000 Distaff
23-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
Noble Legend on point in feature
23-Sep-2017 15:09 PM NZST
"Yankee Joe" & "Buffalo Bob" Billings winners
23-Sep-2017 12:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News