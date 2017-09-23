All About Madi wins $50,000 Distaff

YONKERS, NY, Friday, September 22, 2017 - All About Madi (Brian Sears, $11) made the lead and that was that Friday night (Sept. 22nd), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing $50,000 Filly and Mare Open Handicap Pace.

In a race with not much speed, it was a two-speed number. 'Madi,' from post position No. 5, worked around pole-sitting Jag Out (George Brennan), grabbing the baton before a :27.3 opening quarter-mile. She then rated a :30.1 next substation (:57.4 half).

Call Me Queen Be (Jim Marohn Jr.) was away third at the 11-10 choice, but didn't get off the cones as Sell a Bit N (Jordan Stratton) made her second move. That one towed HP Sissy (Dan Dube) into it going toward the 1:25.2 three-quarters.

Off those intervals, All About Madi should have had something in reserve, and she did. Taking a length-and-a-quarter lead into the lane, 'Madi' held off Jag Out by a three-quarters of a length in 1:53.3. 'Sissy' was third, with a from-last 47-1 outsider Newborn Sassy (Tyler Buter) and 'Queen Be' settling for the remainder.

For third choice All About Madi, a 4-year-old daughter of Brandon's Cowboy owned and trained by Brittany Robertson, it was her eighth win (third consecutive) in 25 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $44.80, with the triple returning $230.50.

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Saturday evening’s (Sept. 23rd) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $2,426.47.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 7 through 11 during every racing card. It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Friday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Frank Drucker