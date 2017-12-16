Simon Allard and Brett Miller triple

Spilling The Beans and driver Simon Allard take the ninth race conditioned pace for fillies and mares Friday night at the Meadowlands at odds of 23-1.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Harness racing drivers Simon Allard and Brett Miller had the hot hands on a cold night at the Meadowlands Friday, ringing up three winners each on the 11-race card.

Allard struck in the third race with Show Me Up ($6.20 to win) in 1:53.2 and Cousin Mary ($4.40) in the seventh in 1:53.1. Allard then put big smiles on his fans' faces as 23-1 chance Spilling The Beans ($48.40) made a big move down the backstretch and won the ninth for fun in 1:52.2.

Miller got his three-bagger started with a pair of trotters - Watkins ($10.60) in the sixth in 1:54.3 and Lauderdale ($15.80) in the eighth in 1:54.4 - before capping his night with Youda Shark ($4.20) in the 11th in 1:54.

Jim Marohn Jr. and Corey Callahan each recorded driving doubles, meaning that the foursome accounted for 10 of the 11 winners on the program.

A LITTLE MORE: There were three winning tickets in the 20 Cent Survivor Pick 10, with those going eight-for-10 cashing in for $5,135.66. ... The Late 20 Cent Jackpot Super Hi-5 went unhit, increasing the carryover to $39,701.14. ... All-source wagering on the program totaled $1,793,170. ... Racing resumes at the Meadowlands Saturday night with a first race post time of 7:15 p.m. ... Through the end of December, the Big M will conduct live racing on a Thursday through Saturday basis.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations