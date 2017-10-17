Day At The Track

Always at My place takes $50,000 Open

04:30 PM 17 Oct 2017 NZDT
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Monday, October 16, 2017- Yonkers Raceway's Monday night (Oct. 16th) harness racing program saw any number of usual Saturday races 'carried over' in deference to the $3.3 million all-stakes card of this past weekend.

Odds-on Always at My place (George Brennan, $3.60) barely lasted, winning the $50,000 Open Handicap Pace. From post position No. 6, he held sway (:27.1, 56.2, 1:23.3, 1:52.2), a desperate nose in front of pocketed Thisjetsabookin' (Jason Bartlett), with Techtor Hanover (Scott Zeron) arriving late in that photo.

Theartofconfusion A (Eric Goodell) and Gratian Hanover (Joe Bongiorno) settled for the remainder.

For repeating 'Always,' a 6-year-old Always a Virgin gelding co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke, Weaver Bruscemi, Larry Karr and Phil Collura, it was his ninth win in 23 seasonal starts (career 36-for-100). The exacta paid $23, with the triple returning $138.50.

Frank Drucker

