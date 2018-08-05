Day At The Track

Always at My Place takes Yonkers feature

06:48 PM 05 Aug 2018 NZST
Always at My Place, harness racing
Always at My Place
Katy Gazzini Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, August 4, 2018 - Always at My Place (George Brennan, $12.80) finished what he started Saturday night (Aug. 4th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $44,000 Open Handicap Pace.

Away alertly from assigned post position No. 6, Always at My Place worked around Doctor Butch (Jason Bartlett), making the lead before a :27.1 opening quarter-mile. He then pilfered a 29-second next subsection (:56.1 intermission), which would serve him well.

While this was transpiring, 3-10 choice Evenin' of Pleasure (Joe Bongiorno) had slipped in fourth from his remanded outside seven-hole. He was then second-over behind Robbie Burns N (Greg Merton). Unfortunately for the people's preference, that tow didn't help and Evenin' of Pleasure was three-deep into a :26.4 third quarter (1:23).

All the while, Always at My Place owned a length-and-quarter lead into the lane. Doctor Butch slipped off the cones, Pacing Major N (Jordan Stratton) advanced inside and Evenin' of Pleasure was trying to sustain his bid.

He couldn't. In fact, no one could as Always at My Place prevailed by three-quarters of a length in 1:50.3, matching his season's-best effort. Doctor Butch was second and Pacing Major N third, with Evenin' of Pleasure and Barimah A (Brent Holland) settling for the minors.

For second choice Always at My Place, a 7-year-old Always a Virgin gelding co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke, Weaver Bruscemi, Larry Karr and Phil Collura, it was her fifth win 42nd career) in 17 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $155, the triple returned $489 and the superfecta paid $2,661.

Sunday's (Aug. 5th) 'French' matinee offers a first post of 12:30 PM.

Frank Drucker

