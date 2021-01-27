Always B Miki sweeps voting

The impact of the first crop of Always B Miki harness racing two-year-olds in North America is highlighted by the recent 2020 US Horse of the Year voting.

In the two-year-old male pacers’ division, only three colts received votes – all three were sons of Always B Miki .

The title of US Two-Year-Old Male Pacer of the Year went to the unbeaten Perfect Sting, runner up was North America’s richest two-year-old colt in Southwind Gendry and the only other colt to receive votes was the $379,000 Governors Cup winner Always A Miki.

A clean sweep for progeny of Always B Miki.

The Always B Miki yearlings are sure to be sought after at the upcoming 2021 National Standardbred Sales in Auckland and Christchurch.

One great example is Miki Bennett, Lot 114, an Always B Miki colt out of Lady Dancer ( Christian Cullen) .

Miki Bennett, Lot 114

Lady Dancer was a class racemare winning 7 races from only 21 starts, including two victories in Nevele R 3yo Fillies heats. Lady Dancer has already left Come Dance With Me (12 wins, $110,299, 1:54.4), in addition to two other winners.

Lady Dancer is out of Jodi Vance (Group 3 winner), making her a half-sister to the almighty Surprise Package (1:52.4 USA, $848,679), Great Western (1:51.6 USA) and Group 2 Cardigan Bay Stakes winner Ivecomealongway.

Interestingly Always B Miki contains no Direct Scooter or Cam Fella in his pedigree, meaning he is able to be out-crossed with a huge amount of mares in the southern hemisphere.

The Cam Fella outcross is successful in North America, with the Always B Miki sensations Perfect Sting and Southwind Gendry from Bettors Delight and Cams Card Shark mares respectively.

The Direct Scooter outcross is also very successful with the Governors Cup winner Always A Miki from a Somebeachsomewhere mare.

The Direct Scooter cross is observed in Miki Bennett as he is out of a Christian Cullen mare.

A beautiful bodied colt with excellent angles and muscular definition, these impressive looks have translated into a very easy mover.

Miki Bennett is part of the quality Alabar yearling consignment featuring four colts by Always B Miki and one colt by Vincent.

Harnesslink Media