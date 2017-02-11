Day At The Track

Mare paces third fastest time in track history

06:12 PM 11 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
American Girl
American Girl holds off Endeavor’s Fantasy in 1:51, the third fastest mile by a distaff pacer in Miami Valley Raceway’s four year history. Her victory in the $22,000 Mares Open was the 39th of her illustrious career.
Conrad Photo

LEBANON, OH. - American Girl was on her 'A' game Friday night (Feb. 10) at Miami Valley Raceway, pacing the third fastest time by a distaff pacer in the harness racing track's four-year history to capture the weekly $22,000 Mares Open Pace in 1:51. The only quicker ones came in the last two editions of the Sam 'Chip' Noble Memorial Grand Circuit Stake by Yagonnakissmeornot and Shebestingin.

Driver Trace Tetrick left alertly with American Girl from the No. 5 post position, opting for a two-hole trip when he let Jackie's Rocket (Brady Galliers) clear to the lead approaching the :27.1 first quarter mile marker. Content to sit chilly in the pocket through middle fractions of :55.3 and 1:23, Tetrick sighed with relief when the outer tier started to falter and he found racing room at the head of the stretch. American Girl gained steadily on Jackie's Rocket until passing the pacesetter with less than a furlong to go, then held off the furious late charge of runnerup Endeavor's Fantasy (Mike Oosting) in deep stretch.

With the win American Girl's lifetime bankroll grows to $754,388. It was the initial 2017 win for the 8-year-old Arts Chip mare who is owned by Darla Gaskin and Stanley Rosenblatt and trained by Tyler George. After a 10-win 2016 season, American Girl had finished second once and third three times in her first four outings this year.

Six divisions of a 'Survivor Series' for $10,000 claiming male pacers were also contested with the top six finishers in each qualifying to return for Round 2 next Friday in four divisions. Winners were Keystone Memphis (Chris Page, 1:54.1, $17.20 to win), Lexington Avenue (Jeremy Smith, 1:55.3, $70.80), Greatheart Hanover (Tyler Smith, 1:55, $8.40), Sand Summerfield (Mike Oosting, 1:55.3, $21.60), Ahdoughnolum (Tyler Smith, 1:54.3, $24.60) and Whoyoucallingafool (Jason Brewer, 1:53.3, $4.80). A total of 15 of the 59 horses in Round One were claimed, eight of whom advanced to Round Two when they will carry 20% higher price tags.

Gregg Keidel

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Chapter Seven & Bettor’s Delight book closed
11-Feb-2017 23:02 PM NZDT
B Yoyo produces an 'A-Plus' performance
11-Feb-2017 18:02 PM NZDT
Mare paces third fastest time in track history
11-Feb-2017 18:02 PM NZDT
Bedroomconfessions takes $50,000 Open
11-Feb-2017 17:02 PM NZDT
Ali De Vie pulls the upset at Buffalo Raceway
11-Feb-2017 14:02 PM NZDT
Payments due February 15th
11-Feb-2017 14:02 PM NZDT
Carryovers, guarantee sparks Pompano card
11-Feb-2017 14:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News