Mare paces third fastest time in track history

LEBANON, OH. - American Girl was on her 'A' game Friday night (Feb. 10) at Miami Valley Raceway, pacing the third fastest time by a distaff pacer in the harness racing track's four-year history to capture the weekly $22,000 Mares Open Pace in 1:51. The only quicker ones came in the last two editions of the Sam 'Chip' Noble Memorial Grand Circuit Stake by Yagonnakissmeornot and Shebestingin.

Driver Trace Tetrick left alertly with American Girl from the No. 5 post position, opting for a two-hole trip when he let Jackie's Rocket (Brady Galliers) clear to the lead approaching the :27.1 first quarter mile marker. Content to sit chilly in the pocket through middle fractions of :55.3 and 1:23, Tetrick sighed with relief when the outer tier started to falter and he found racing room at the head of the stretch. American Girl gained steadily on Jackie's Rocket until passing the pacesetter with less than a furlong to go, then held off the furious late charge of runnerup Endeavor's Fantasy (Mike Oosting) in deep stretch.

With the win American Girl's lifetime bankroll grows to $754,388. It was the initial 2017 win for the 8-year-old Arts Chip mare who is owned by Darla Gaskin and Stanley Rosenblatt and trained by Tyler George. After a 10-win 2016 season, American Girl had finished second once and third three times in her first four outings this year.

Six divisions of a 'Survivor Series' for $10,000 claiming male pacers were also contested with the top six finishers in each qualifying to return for Round 2 next Friday in four divisions. Winners were Keystone Memphis (Chris Page, 1:54.1, $17.20 to win), Lexington Avenue (Jeremy Smith, 1:55.3, $70.80), Greatheart Hanover (Tyler Smith, 1:55, $8.40), Sand Summerfield (Mike Oosting, 1:55.3, $21.60), Ahdoughnolum (Tyler Smith, 1:54.3, $24.60) and Whoyoucallingafool (Jason Brewer, 1:53.3, $4.80). A total of 15 of the 59 horses in Round One were claimed, eight of whom advanced to Round Two when they will carry 20% higher price tags.