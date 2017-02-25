Andy Miller wins four including feature trot

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (February 24, 2017) - Andy Miller entered the weekend in ninth place in the Meadowlands driver standings, but Friday night reminded harness racing fans why the "Orange Crush" can still get it done with four wins including a score in the featured trot with Opulent Yankee.

Miller began the evening by capitalizing on a perfect pocket trip with Opulent Yankee to upset 4/5 favorite Lady's Dude in the $17,000 conditioned trot.

He swept finished off the sweep of the early double with a perfect front-running drive on favored Keystone Blade.

Miller won races 7 and 8 by a nose and a neck, respectively, with Truth And Liberty and Nowucit Nowudont.

Corey Callahan won three races and Jim Marohn, Jr. celebrated his 35th birthday by winning two races.

Vinny Ginsburg steered The Pokester, a 42/1 longshot to victory in the last race, leading a parade of outsiders past the wire. With 7/5 favorite Sailin Metro and 8/5 second choice Cherokee Ranger off the board, the $2 trifecta returned $10,131.80 and the 10-cent superfecta was good for $6,335.

There were no winning tickets in the last race Super High Five as the jackpot now stands at $32,071 heading into Saturday.

Total handle was $2,486,926 on the 11-race card.

Live racing continues Saturday with a 12-race card. Post time is 7:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.playmeadowlands.com.