APG Melbourne Sales average increased

Lot 100 was the sale topper, with Emilio and Maria Stride Pty Ltd parting with $200,000 for the Art Major colt

Clients of astute horseman Jarrod Alchin paid $70,000 for the top priced filly (Bettor's Delight), which entered the ring as Lot 117.

Bidding was as hot as the weather during today’s Ladbrokes Australian Pacing Gold Sale as the harness racing industry leader once again lifted its average.

With a terrific clearance rate, the sale’s average was $34,360 up from $27,929 in 2016.

A break down reveals the colts sold for an average bid of $38,891, an increase from last year’s $30,444, while the fillies lifted from $23,589 12 months ago to $25,660 this time around.

Pleased with the figures, APG’s General Manager David Boydell stated the bids reflected the quality of the stock on offer throughout the afternoon.

“This year’s sale had so many outstanding types go through the ring, which led to some spirited bidding,” Boydell said. “To have the average for both colts and fillies increase from last year is a very pleasing result for all involved.”

As for the top end of the spectrum, Lot 100 was the sale topper, with Emilio and Maria Stride Pty Ltd parting with $200,000 for the colt.

By siring sensation Art Major , the youngster is from former handy performer Cyclone Betty, which just happens to be the dam of Our Waikiki Beach! Our Waikiki Beach is by Somebeachsomewhere .

Clients of astute horseman Jarrod Alchin paid $70,000 for the top filly, which entered the ring as Lot 117.

By Bettor's Delight , the leggy maiden is from Group One winning mare Glenferrie Shuffle, which was retired with 13 wins and 16 placings from 39 starts for earnings of $279,839.

This is Glenferrie Shuffle’s first foal.

Australian Pacing Gold's next sale will be in Sydney on February 26.

Full results of the day's Sale below or click on this link

Melbourne

by APG Media