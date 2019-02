APG Sale at Melbourne up 16%

Top price of the day was $130,000 for Lot 229

The APG Sale at Melbourne on Sunday resulted in a great result for the vendors and buyers, as well as the Victorian Harness Racing Industry overall.

With two horses making $100,000 plus and 28 lots bringing $50,000 or more, the average price of around $32,700 was up 16% overall on last year's sale.

Seven of the top ten priced horses ($70,000 plus) were by Somebeachsomewhere or his son Captaintreacherous . The other three horses sold in that group were by Art Major , American Ideal or Bettor's Delight .

The top vendor of the day was Durham Park who sold 14 of 16 lots for a total of $626,000 including the top two lots.

Interesting was the fact that both top price yearlings were from USA bred mares.

Top price of the day was $130,000 for Lot 229, a Somebeachsomewhere colt from the race winning USA mare Ideal Priority ( Western Ideal ) making this colt a full brother to the super race mare Petacular ($454,083). Durham Park was the vendor and Tom Hogan was the buyer. This colt is to be trained by Emma Stewart.

Lot 229 a Somebeachsomewhere colt from Ideal Priority

The second top price paid $120,000 was for Lot 221 an Art Major filly from another USA mare, Hawiian Hottie ( American Ideal ) making this filly a full sister to Australian Breeders Crown Champion, Kualoa ($159,090). Hawiian Hottie is a half-sister to many winners including super race horse in North America, Maltese Artist 1:48.3f ($2,322,671). Durham Park was the vendor and Chaulaus Investments was the buyer.

Lot 221 an Art Major filly from Hawiian Hottie

American buyers Marc Hanover and Gordon Banks secured two horses, lot 135 for $78,000 a Captaintreacherous colt from the good race winning mare The Baggy Green and Lot 130 for $41,000 an American Ideal filly from USA mare Tamara Hall making this filly a full sister to Ideal For Real ($324,600) who won the NSW Derby.

To watch some great interviews that were captured of buyers during the sale click on this link.

For more on the APG Sales click here.

APG Melbourne Sale Wrap - David Boydell

Melbourne by Lot Number