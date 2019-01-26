Wise investors to target Kiwi bloodlines

The dominant influence of New Zealand-bred standardbreds during the harness racing season 2017-18 has astute buyers looking to the upcoming APG yearling sales to capitalise on the rich Kiwi bloodlines.

New Zealand’s standardbred nursery continues to punch well above its weight both at home and across the ditch, with both pacing and trotting horses raiding the Australian treasure chest during the past season.

It’s prompting astute buyers to look at the APG Yearling sales as an “at home” option to tap into the next generation of Kiwi bloodstock.

Let’s look at season 2017-2018 in Australia; and we see, incredibly, New Zealand bred standardbreds, incredibly, have accounted for:

14 individual New Zealand-bred Group One winners claimed twenty-two Group One pacing features in Australia

Five individual New Zealand-bred trotters claimed a Group One feature in Australia

Kiwi horses claimed 32% of all eligible Group One races in Australia

Kiwi pacers were a dominant force claiming 71% of all combined eligible Group One races in Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales

Kiwi trotters triumphed in 19% of all Group One features in Victoria

New Zealand standardbreds laid claim to 41% of all stakes races in Australia

Nearly half (47%) of all pacing eligible stakes races in Australia were won by New Zealand-breds

50% of all trotting stakes races in Queensland last season were claimed by kiwi horses

New Zealand was the leading source of eligible Group One winners in Western Australia & New South Wales

New Zealand-bred horses won 91% of all eligible pacing Group One races in Western Australia

10 of the 16 eligible pacing stakes races in Queensland were won by New Zealand-bred horses

67% of all eligible pacing stakes races in Western Australia were claimed by kiwi horses

59% of all combined eligible pacing stakes races in Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales were won by New Zealand-breds

Lazarus, Ultimate Machete, Franco Edward and Let It Ride all achieved Group One doubles in Australia

This year’s APG Sales provide an unprecedented opportunity for Australian buyers to tap into the NZ bloodlines, with 153 of the 627 lots on offer from New Zealand bred mares.

If second-dams are included in these sales that number increases to 234 of the lots on offer from New Zealand bred mares or grand-dams of the 627 lots on offer.

Sale-by-sale, the progeny of New Zealand maternal bloodlines in this year’s APG Yearling sales are:

APG Brisbane Sale

Lot 2, Wheres Holme - Holmes Hanover - Lyndale

Lot 6, Blue Eyed Suzie - McArdle - Royal Hot Shot

Lot 8, Crazy Mach - Mach Three - Precious Excuse

Lot 9, Courageous Annie - Courage Under Fire - Cyclone Lady

Lot 17, Half Moon Bromac - Christian Cullen - No Paba

Lot 18, English Elegance - Camtastic - Candle In The Wind

Lot 21, Find Fake Cash - Fake Left - Cash In Your Pocket

Lot 24, Goldplay - Presidential Ball - Real Radical

Lot 37, The Oval Office - Presidential Ball - Landship

Lot 39, Starofmydream - Dream Away - Heathland

Lot 44, Tout Le Monde - Mach Three - Front Cover Lover

APG Melbourne Sale

Lot 52, Lady Of My Life - Live Or Die - Seduction

Lot 54, Lethal Me - In The Pocket - Charsi Me

Lot 55, Libblemack - Christian Cullen - Scottys Advance

Lot 61, Lighnassadh - Artsplace - Interchange

Lot 64, Lucilla Franco - McArdle - Looks The Part

Lot 75, Nightshade Franco - Badlands Hanover - No Paba

Lot 78, (My) Double Dream - Dream Away - Delorus

Lot 80, On Fifth - New York Motoring - Party Guest

Lot 81, (Our) Awesome Lover - In The Pocket - Vain Franco

Lot 86, (Our) Santa Catalina - Rocknroll Hanover - San Sophia

Lot 87, (Our) Jingle Belle Rock - Caprock - Belle Glade

Lot 89, (Our) Narissa Franco - Live Or Die - Notafella Franco

Lot 91, (Our) Queen Of Aces - Riverboat King - (My) Classical Belle

Lot 94, Pembrook Caesar - Julius Caesar - Natural Appeal

Lot 100, Piece Of My Heart - Art Major - Highfields Diamond

Lot 111, Rounaround Rhonda - Artsplace - Rondel Franco

Lot 115, Scottish Glamour - Elsu - Scottish Flyer

Lot 120, Shake It Up Baby - McArdle - The Chance To Dance

Lot 122, Shelbyville - McArdle - Dixie Darlin

Lot 125, Snug Harbor - Bettor's Delight - Erin Brockovich

Lot 132, Tactful Lady - McArdle - Tact Philly

Lot 139, Tia Franco - Live Or Die - Tarantella

Lot 140, Tigress Franco - Falcon Seelster - Tisha

Lot 141, Tori Maguire - Christian Cullen - Unrehearsed

Lot 144, Timely Loch - Christian Cullen Lady Loch

Lot 148, Tuscan Breeze - Art Major - Sabrina Bromac

Lot 149, Tipsy Gambler - Bettor's Delight - (Oh) Whata Spirit

Lot 154, Ultimate CC - Christian Cullen - TK Swift

Lot 157, Alta Calypso - Village Jasper - Ballie Hanover

Lot 163, Artic Fire - Courage Under Fire - Smooth Ice

Lot 167, Artistic Dash - Artiscape - Electrofying Franco

Lot 172, Arty Chick - Art Major - Karen Donna

Lot 176, Behappysam - Washington VC - Just Like Magic

Lot 180, Bollinger Baby - Christian Cullen - Nivea Franco

Lot 181, Bettor Give It - Bettor's Delight - Giveitawhirlgirl

Lot 195, Chrissy Styx - Christian Cullen - Armbro Moonlight

Lot 197, Champagne Dreams - Art Major - Bethany

Lot 199, Classy Dream - Dream Away - Classic Ace

Lot 204, Delight In Decree - Bettor's Delight - Rule The Roost

Lot 207, Coppagoodone - Christian Cullen - Copper Beach

Lot 211, Flamingo Rose - In The Pocket - Regent Guest

Lot 212, Easton All Action - Washington VC - Ararua Alley

Lot 216, Givusachance - Live Or Die - Maudola

Lot 218, (Glenferrie) Alexis - Courage Under Fire - Alegria

Lot 220, Gorgeous Guest - Village Jasper - She's The Best

Lot 222, Flying McPocket - McArdle - Fleet's Pocket

Lot 223, Hayley Franco - Holmes Hanover - Heather Franco

Lot 228, Hotinthecitytonite - Christian Cullen - (Our) Hot Shoe Shuffle

Lot 233, Im Elsa - Elsu - Champagne Party

Lot 235, (Illawong) Sister Styx - Christian Cullen - Smart Dame

Lot 241, Jennas Highview - Bettor's Delight - Highview Miss

Lot 243, Jodi Lindenny - Mach Three - Jodie Vance

APG Melbourne Evening Session

Lot 253, (Mach) Miss Montoya - Mach Three - Shebatross

Lot 255, The Peace Rose - Live Or Die - Rose Holmes

Lot 261, Valdivieso - Holmes Hanover - Burgundy Lass

Lot 263, Silene - Badlands Hanover - (My) Sparkling Burgandy

Lot 265, Charm Thee - Mach Three - Natural Franco

Lot 273, Eden Bromac - Bettor's Delight - Elise Bromac

APG Sydney Sale

Lot 306, Falcon Black Beauty - Falcon Seelster - Tabella Gaylene

Lot 308, Far Too Rusty - Bettor's Delight - Reign In New York

Lot 315, Freedom Is - Courage Under Fire - Algeria

Lot 323, Glenferrie Elect - Christian Cullen - Elect To Live

Lot 325, (Im) Jasper The Ghost - Village Jasper - Holm's Spirit

Lot 327, Hectic (Sheezagolddigger) - I Am A Fool - Alldatglittersisgold

Lot 333, (Im) Making Waves - Beach Towel - Urge On

Lot 335, Highview Aria - In The Pocket - Pleasant Dreams

Lot 337, Honey Maravu - Mach Three - Hayley Franco

Lot 339, (It's) Only Money - Albert Albert - Dollars And Cents

Lot 340, Indigo Breeze - Falcon Seelster - Indigo Beach

Lot 345, Jolene Franco - Falcon Seelster - Jazz Franco

Lot 349, La Bella Rufus - Soky's Atom - Hurricane Mark

Lot 351, Lady Peyton - Presidential Ball - Jan's Buller Girl

Lot 356, Libertybelle Midfrew - Christian Cullen - Lucinda Midfrew

Lot 368, Miss Bubbles - Holmes Hanover - Nemesis Choice

Lot 371, Monaco Bromac - Mach Three - Missy Matao

Lot 374, Motu Living Doll - Live Or Die - Tentative

Lot 381, Northern Courage - Courage Under Fire - Natural Appeal

Lot 382, Nothing Else Matters - Bettor's Delight - Child In Time

Lot 384, (Our) Classical Art - Mach Three - Art Lover

Lot 385, (Our) Dolly World - Artsplace - Dixie Darlin

Lot 386, (Our) Expressive Art - Badlands Hanover - Star Of Peace

Lot 388, Onedins Pocketgirl - In The Pocket - Onedin Spur

Lot 389, (Our) Ruby Banner - Bettor's Delight - Nicola Poplar

Lot 390, (Our) Under Cover Art - Bettor's Delight - Art Locer

Lot 391, Parklane Royal - Live Or Die - Hyde Park Royal

Lot 395, Presidents Doll - Presidential Ball - My Barbie Doll

Lot 399, Queen Of Courage - Courage Under Fire - Gerwyn Queen

Lot 405, Rondel Franco - Falcon Seelster - Reigning Franco

Lot 406, Real Star - Real Desire - Chevaux Star

Lot 408, Russian Ball - Presidential Ball - Matavutu

Lot 424, Smooth Pink - Badlands Hanover - Glitterbug

Lot 425, Stratford - In The Pocket - Wisha

Lot 431, Star Of Egypt - Live Or Die - Nepthys

Lot 433, Strawbs Interact - In The Pocket - Interact

Lot 434, Steffi Rice - Live Or Die - Cabalier Countess

Lot 439, Tamanisha - Courage Under Fire - Taramind

Lot 441, (Sweet) Memphis Belle - Artsplace - Dixie Darlin

Lot 442, (Sweet) Molly O'Shea - Mach Three - Lizzy O'Shea

Lot 446, (The) Crystal Star - Badlands Hanover - Lordship's Falcon

Lot 447, Valencay - Bettor's Delight - Looking Good Franco

Lot 448, Three Eagles - Falcon Seelster - Pretty Smooth

Lot 457, Very Chic - Badlands Hanover - Foxy Mama

Lot 461, Zenable - Bettor's Delight - Zenardle

Lot 466, Zagami - Christian Cullen - Unrehearsed

Lot 472, Aqui A Mi Lado, Rocknroll Hanover - Art Lover

Lot 479, Bonny Brown Eyes - Mach Three - Love Isin The Air

Lot 486, Bye Bye Sir - (Our) Sir Vancelot - Bye Bye Flame

Lot 487, Bon Accord Gal - Elsu - Rejoicing

Lot 488, Charlotte Grace - Bettor's Delight - Lillian

Lot 489, Charlotte Church - Christian Cullen - Donna's Reign

Lot 491, Corzan Effect - Jereme's Jet - Corzanello

Lot 494, Custom Franco - McArdle - Cherubic

APG Perth Sale

Lot 501, What A Card - McArdle - Lady Butler

Lot 507, Another Cover Lover - Bettor's Delight - Front Cover Lover

Lot 514, Blugrass Belle - Mach Three - Asabella

Lot 521, Courage On Fire - Courage Under Fire - Winsome Rock

Lot 529, Generally Outspoken - Mach Three - Return To Gold

Lot 532, Hearty Franco - Artsplace - Heather Franco

Lot 539, Highview Ebony - Bettor's Delight - Highview Mistress

Lot 543, Hunter Victoria - Christian Cullen - Magnificent Yield

Lot 545, Jan's Glamour Girl - Christian Cullen - Jan's Buller Girl

Lot 554, Lavra Florence - Live Or Die - Florentine Star

Lot 565, Mene Jaccka - McArdle - Michelle Jaccka

Lot 566, Millwood's Delight - Bettor's Delight - Gliding By

Lot 572, (My) Mississippi Rose - Christian Cullen - Presidential Rose

Lot 574, (My) Samantha Jane - Extreme Three - Shadelands Shadow

Lot 578, Oval Office Affair - Presidential Ball - Folly's Girl

Lot 583, (Pure) Empathy - Elsu - Cocobana

Lot 590, Riverboat Ning - Riverboat King - Just So Fine

Lot 592, Robyns CC - Christian Cullen - Robyn's Finale

Lot 596, Selkie - American Ideal - Love To Travel

Lot 601, Something - In The Pocket - Maikona

Lot 603, (Shez) Locket's Rocket - Pacific Rocket - Lady Locket

Lot 608, (So) Shesachristian - Christian Cullen - Acky Breaky Heart

Lot 611, Sokys Courage - Courage Under Fire - Eastwood Lass

Lot 612, Sonatina - Art Major - Solitaire

Lot 614, (Terra) Into The West - Western Terror - Beheliem

Lot 618, Starring Live - Live Or Die - Stardust

Lot 620, That's The Spirit - Pacific Rocket - (Oh) Whata Spirit

Lot 624, Theladyisabomb - Presidential Ball - Nuclearaccelerator

Lot 625, Tyhoon Tan - Live Or Die - Belle Mystique

If you do not get a yearling at the APG Sales you need to then look at this year's inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on the 18th of February and the National Standardbred Yearling Sale in Christchurch on the 19th and 20th of February, you have a further chance of buying a New Zealand bred yearling as there are 401 lots on offer.

For Breckon Farm yearlings click on this link.

For Woodlands Stud yearlings click on this link.

For Southern Bred Southern Reared yearlings click on this link.