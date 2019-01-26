Wise investors to target Kiwi bloodlines

The dominant influence of New Zealand-bred standardbreds during the harness racing season 2017-18 has astute buyers looking to the upcoming APG yearling sales to capitalise on the rich Kiwi bloodlines.
New Zealand’s standardbred nursery continues to punch well above its weight both at home and across the ditch, with both pacing and trotting horses raiding the Australian treasure chest during the past season.
It’s prompting astute buyers to look at the APG Yearling sales as an “at home” option to tap into the next generation of Kiwi bloodstock.
Let’s look at season 2017-2018 in Australia; and we see, incredibly, New Zealand bred standardbreds, incredibly, have accounted for:
- 14 individual New Zealand-bred Group One winners claimed twenty-two Group One pacing features in Australia
- Five individual New Zealand-bred trotters claimed a Group One feature in Australia
- Kiwi horses claimed 32% of all eligible Group One races in Australia
- Kiwi pacers were a dominant force claiming 71% of all combined eligible Group One races in Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales
- Kiwi trotters triumphed in 19% of all Group One features in Victoria
- New Zealand standardbreds laid claim to 41% of all stakes races in Australia
- Nearly half (47%) of all pacing eligible stakes races in Australia were won by New Zealand-breds
- 50% of all trotting stakes races in Queensland last season were claimed by kiwi horses
- New Zealand was the leading source of eligible Group One winners in Western Australia & New South Wales
- New Zealand-bred horses won 91% of all eligible pacing Group One races in Western Australia
- 10 of the 16 eligible pacing stakes races in Queensland were won by New Zealand-bred horses
- 67% of all eligible pacing stakes races in Western Australia were claimed by kiwi horses
- 59% of all combined eligible pacing stakes races in Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales were won by New Zealand-breds
- Lazarus, Ultimate Machete, Franco Edward and Let It Ride all achieved Group One doubles in Australia
This year’s APG Sales provide an unprecedented opportunity for Australian buyers to tap into the NZ bloodlines, with 153 of the 627 lots on offer from New Zealand bred mares.
If second-dams are included in these sales that number increases to 234 of the lots on offer from New Zealand bred mares or grand-dams of the 627 lots on offer.
Sale-by-sale, the progeny of New Zealand maternal bloodlines in this year’s APG Yearling sales are:
If you do not get a yearling at the APG Sales you need to then look at this year's inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on the 18th of February and the National Standardbred Yearling Sale in Christchurch on the 19th and 20th of February, you have a further chance of buying a New Zealand bred yearling as there are 401 lots on offer.
