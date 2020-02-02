APG and APTS sales blog

Welcome to thetrots.com.au coverage of the Australian Pacing Gold and Australasian Premier Trotting Sale today (Sunday 2nd February) live from Inglis Oaklands Junction.

We're off and selling from Inglis Oaklands Junction.

Lot 51 to kick off went for $17,000, a colt by Rocknroll Heaven out of Ultimate CC. He's a half-brother to last night's winner Cee Cee In America!

Lot 56, filly by American Ideal out of Unique Desire becomes the sales topper at $24,000 early and is quickly joined at that price by a half-brother to 15-time winner Gallifrey Mystique, by A Rocknroll Dance out of Whata Impact, who also goes for $24,000 at Lot 57.

Lot 59, a beautifully bred Pet Rock-Whisper Jet colt has been passed in at $30,000.

Lot 61, a filly by Bettors Delight out of Whatahottie has been passed in at $15,000. From a strong family and out of the super sire.

A daughter of the handy mare Aussie Made Lombo and by Always B Miki at Lot 63 has just gone for $18,000. She's a half to Soho Interceptor Grand-dam was the magnificent Tailamade Lombo! Fun times ahead there?

Maajida's half-sister, a filly by Betting Line out of Arterial Way is Lot 65 and she has just been passed in at $25,000. Breeding says she'll be pretty good!

New auctioneer takes the stand...

Lot 68, the filly by Captaintreacherous out of Courage Under Fire mare Arctic Fire. She's a ripper looking filly and she's been passed in at $42,500.

Lot 69 is Aldebaran Macha's half-brother. This colt is by A Rocknroll Dance. A bit of an arm-wrestle between a couple of bidders gets the price to $19,000, but more is required there. Passed in.

New clubhouse leader for Sales Topper! Lot 70, a half-sister to that very good goer Goodtime Grace. Filly by Somebeachsomewhere out of Art De Triomphe. Hammer drops at $72,000!

An Art Major colt out of Aleppo Heiress has just gone for $37,000, he's a half to Fourbigmen! That is lot 74.

Lot 76 is the Follow a Foal Harness Breeders Victoria filly with 5% of the proceeds of her sale going to some wonderful causes. Read more here. Katie Alford joins coverage to drop the hammer, and bang! Sold for $15,000. The filly is by Hes Watching out of Art Critic.

Lot 78, a Captaintreacherous colt by Aniteattheopera has gone for $32,500.

A filly by Somebeachsomewhere out of a sister to Vincent (that's pretty snazzy) in Artistic Pleasure has just fetched $46,000 as Lot 79.

And we have another auctioneer change there at 11am, and for good reason because these folks' voices are working triple overtime! It's quite the craft. Sounds like a Seinfeld character... the fast talker.

Beach Shack was an absolute pearler on the track! Her second son is a colt by Bettors Delight, also known as Lot 82... He's just fetched $90,000. Bought by David Aiken. This is your new Sales Topper, folks.

Lumineer's half-brother steps into the ring. Lot 84 by Art Major out of Birds Can Sing. This should go well. He goes for $36,000.

No surprise to see lots of interest in Lot 87! He's by Captaintreacherous out of Beninjurd, making him a half-brother to Centenario! He quickly got to $80,000 in the bidding... and the hammer drops. Photo of the well-related colt above right by Nikkita Ross.

A colt by Courage Under Fire out of Crown Defender is Lot 94, making him a half-brother to New Zealand Cup winner Cruz Bromac. The bidding HAS to be hot and heavy for this one... and sure enough, it is. Could this one be the Sales Topper? He's quickly got to $90,000. And bang, we have our first $100,000 bid! What's he going to go for... $105,000 now. Make it $110,000. Make it $115,000... no, now $122,500 and the hammer drops! New clubhouse leader for Sales Topper. Picture on the right by Nikkita Ross.

Darren McCauley, the voice of WA takes the microphone at 11.30am. Welcome to him!

Lot 98 is by Captaintreacherous out of that family that we know oh so well! Larrakeyah Lady and her progeny have produced winner after winner at black type. This filly is out of Celebrity Lass and she's gone for $46,000.

We're into the triple figures on the lot numbers. Lot 100 is by Sporstwriter out of Charming Ruler. From same family as Cosmic Flight and Cosmic Legacy, who between them won 65 races! This filly has been passed in at $14,000.

Lot 102 is a colt by the super sire Bettors Delight out of a North American mare by Western Ideal who went 1:50.6. One of just six Bettors Delights in the sale today. The bids have gone to $21,000... hammer's up, sold!

Lot 103, a colt by Captaintreacherous out of Christian Cullen mare Coppagoodone is receiving some competitive bids here. Up to $75k, make it $76k, nope, $77k, nope now $80k. Hammer... hang no, late one, now $82,000. Goes for 82 grand.

Just ticked by midday and we have Lot 112 (pictured right by Nikkita Ross), a colt by Captaintreacherous out of Eye Catching, related to Eye See Diamonds, Two Eye See, Hardhitter etc. He looks a striking type. Competitive bidding, no surprises there. He's gone for $120,000! Just falls short of being the clubhouse leader for Sales Topper, but a big result all the same.

Lot 114, an Art Major colt out of Five Star Rocker has just fetched $60,000.

American Zest's half-brother in the ring now, a colt by Sweet Lou out of Flair For Life. Has quickly got up to $70,000, now $72,500, now $75,000. Will that see us through for this one? Nope, $77,500 now. Make it $80,000... hammer's up... bang! That's him on the right hand side below in the photo.

Keayang Secret's half-brother is now in the ring. Lot 118 a colt by Always B Miki out of Feel The Magic. Bidding gets to $26,000 but that's not going to be enough. Passed in.

Lot 119 is a colt by Captaintreacherous out of Giveusachance. Giveusachance won 13 races and has so far produced Soho Berlin (nine wins, 1:56.4) and Anychance (15 wins, 1:53.5). Good competitive bidding coming through, up to $90,000 and sold!

A Betting Line-Flying Miss Mac filly is in the ring as Lot 121. This is the dam's first foal and the grand-dam, Fleet's Pocket, produced nine winners including Mighty Flying Thomas and Mighty Flying Deal. Goes for $34,000.

Gumdrops was a real favourite mare on the racetrack. She won 19 races including the Group 1 Queen of the Pacific. She's got a colt in the ring now, a son of American Ideal at Lot 125 and he has been passed in for $31,000. I'm looking forward to following her progeny, I must admit (pictured below right).

Lot 127 is a colt by Captaintreacherous out of Glitterazzi, who is a daughter to that wonderful producer Alldatglittersisgold. She produced Baby Bling, Bling It On, Show Me The Bling, Blintittothemax and Bletchley Park. He's been passed in at $45,000. Will this fella keep the fabulous family winning strike rate going?

Beach Garden's half-brother and Major Gait's full-brother is Lot 129, a colt by super sire Art Major out of Canadian bred mare Garden Gate Tina. Goes for $47,500.

A half-brother to the unbeaten Goodtime Sammy (four out of four) is Lot 135, a colt by Always B Miki out of Graces Beach. Passed in at $20,000.

Lot 138 is a colt by Somebeachsomewhere out of Indigenous, making this one a half to Spiritofaustralia (18 wins), Lanista (12 wins) and Nostra Ideal (1:52.2). Goes for $45,000.

Keppel Bay, Blatant Lie, Mr Nickel etc. Lot 141 hails from a strong family of juveniles. History says this colt by Art Major out of Iridium Castle might be an early goer. Bought for $35,000.

Majadore is up and about at the moment and has won eight races. His half-brother is Lot 143. This fella's by Art Major out of Jadore Bromac. A spirited looking yearling! Goes for $10,000.

A son of the brilliant filly Jazzam steps into the ring! This guy's by Always B Miki. Jazzam has already produced eight-time winner Rocknroll Pearl. Goes for $30,000.

The half-sister to brilliant Shez All Rock is Lot 149. A filly by Pet Rock out of Just Irish Loch. Shez All Rock won 10 out of 11 starts. She's been passed in today at $12,000. She has to be worth much more than that.

Lierre Noir was a lovable mare, winning 15 races including a Group 2. She was a daughter of Bettors Delight. Lot 151 is a filly by Somebeachsomewhere out of Lierre Noir. Bidding hits $25,000. Sold.

The half-sister to the mighty Our Little General steps into the spotlight. Lot 153 a filly by Bettors Delight out of Kabbalah Karen B. The dam also produced Kasbah Kid. Sold for $38,000.

The daughter of Led Suitcase, a filly by American Ideal, is Lot 155 today. Passed in at $32,000. Only just missed the mark!

18-time winner Life Inthefastlane has produced three foals for three winners, Its Beaulolais, Solid As A Rock and Ebonyallstarzzz. Her Art Major colt is in the ring now as Lot 157 and sells for $50,000.

The half-brother to Victoria Derby winner Muscle Factory is Lot 164, a son of Shadow Play out of Malena. What a win by Muscle Factory in that Derby! Will this fella be able to emulate that feat? Or even go better? Who knows. Goes for $44,000.

Lot 167 must be one of the best bred horses on paper today, a son of Art Major and Mint Julep. Mint Julep is a sister to Guaranteed and Jadahson, and has already produced Pacifico Dream herself. This colt is proving popular. We have a new clubhouse leader for Sales Topper! This colt goes for $160,000.

Young Modern's three-quarter brother just fetched $25,000, Lot 168, a colt by Betting Line out of Miss Cool Falcon.

Lot 171, a Somebeachsomewhere-Musical Delight colt goes for $40,000.

A son of American Ideal out of Bettors Delight mare Miss Athens is up now at Lot 174. He's a half-brother to the talented Brallos Pass. Bought for $37,500.

The half-brother to WA performer Askmeilltellya, Lot 177, a colt by Always B Miki out of 15-time winner Mollys Lucky Star is in the ring. He snares $33,000.

Lot 179 is a striking colt by American Ideal out of Modern Girl. Modern Girl has produced Magical Delight (10-time winner). From same family as Hexham Heartbeat and Royal Verdict. Fetches $42,500.

A daughter of Bettors Delight out of a 29-time winning mare by Dream Away, My Double Dream, has just sold for $32,500.

The first foal from a full-sister to San Carlo is Lot 184, a colt by Bettors Delight out of Machthreewishes. He has been passed in after his bids reached $40,000.

A beautifully bred filly by Bettors Delight out of National Gallery is in the ring now (Lot 189). This one's a half-sister to Rocknroll Icon (12 wins, 1:53.0) and Mach Up (eight wins, 1:55.1). A spirited bidding contest between a live bidder and someone following on at home. The online bidder wins, $36,000 sold.

Lot 190 is a colt by Rock N Roll Heaven out of Nosotros, which makes him a half-brother to Stars Align and Red Vee Hanover. Goes for $17,000, which feels value.

A member of the prolific South Australian Uncork family in the ring at Lot 193. This is a filly by Always B Miki out of Our Little Artist (an Art Major mare). This one is simply bred to win! Passed in for $7500. Surprising. Got to love that family.

The first foal from eight-time winner Picobello (a daughter of Christian Cullen) struts into the ring as Lot 199. This colt is by super sire Art Major. The bidding reaches $35,000 but it's not enough. Passed in.

Pelicanrama has done it all both on and off the track. The cracking mare won 55 races and has produced six winners. She has thrown Lot 201 here, a colt by A Rocknroll Dance. Bidding a little slow early but momentum has built up and we're over $10,000. Now $11,000, will it be enough? Sold.

Katie Alford in charge as the Hes Watching filly out of Art Critic makes $15k with 5% donated to charity

A half-brother to Pandering is in the ring. This fella's by Hes Watching. The dam, Pandalay Bay, has produced nine foals and every one of them has won. He fetches $16,000.

Pembrook Caesar won 10 races from 22 starts on the racetrack, including the Ladyship Cup. She has produced Lot 205, a colt by Captaintreacherous and the bidding has started strongly, quickly launching to $60,000! Fetches $60,000. This one's a half-brother to Jo Dina.

41-time winning mare Repelem (a Dream Away mare) has already produced the exciting Revolt. Lot 206 is a colt by Somebeachsomewhere out of Repelem and he's just sold for $65,000.

Our Uncle Sam's full-brother (Lot 207), a colt by Sportswriter out of Rooftop Fairy, has just been secured for $30,000.

Mother Courage's granddaughter is Lot 212, a filly by Captaintreacherous out of Ruby Slippers. She looks handy! Bidding quickly rips up to $20,000 but it's not quite enough. Passed in.

A Bettors Delight colt out of Rockaround Sue has just fetched $43,000 as Lot 215. Looks handy!

The half-sister to The Storm Inside was just passed in at $37,500. Lot 221, a filly by Betting Line out of Spirited Storm.

Lot 222 is a filly by Captaintreacherous out of Smyrna Duruisseau, making her a half-sister to the ultra-talented Follow The Stars. She fetched $45,000 today.

A striking colt by Bettors Delight out of Soho Berlin has just sold for $44,000 as Lot 223 after a spirited bid-off.

Shadow Play colt a half-brother to Vic Derby winner Muscle Factory sells for $44k to Gary Barton. Lot 224, a colt by Roll With Joe out of Sparks On Nudgee, has gone for $6000 and the seller, John Yeomans, has said 50% of that will be donated to Gavin Lang. Well done John.

Hurricane Harley's half-brother has just gone for $85,000. The colt is by Art Major out of Christian Cullen mare Sugarland. This one's exciting on paper!

A son of Mach Three is Lot 231, out of 1:52.1 winning mare Shesa Killer Queen (nine wins and over $155,000 in stakemoney). The colt has sold for $40,000.

Exciting this one, Lot 237, a full-sister to Ideal For Real (13 wins from 22 starts and 1:54.4). The filly is by American Ideal out of Tamara Hall. There has been some spirited bidding in $1000 increments and she's gone for $40,000! (Her full-sister earned over $324,000!)

The magical Bettors Delight and Christian Cullen cross features in Lot 239, a colt by Bettors out of a mare named Tori Maguire. The last Bettors Delight in the catalogue today attracts some energetic betting at Inglis and over the phone and in the finish he fetches $60,000.

An American Ideal filly out of The Baggy Green is Lot 241. This filly's grand-dam was the brilliant Lady Waratah, who won 20 of her 36 starts, and she threw five foals for five winners. Today's filly sold for $27,000.

Mirragon's half-brother has just entered the ring here at Inglis. This fella's by Always B Miki out of Mach Three mare The Waratah and it's a spirited bid-off between someone in the auditorium and an online bidder! Who wins? It's an arm-wrestle between the hand-raiser and the mouse-clicker! And the winner is... the mouse-clicker! Bought for $60,000.

Lot 244 is by a super sire in Somebeachsomewhere and out of a super mare in Trebla Trebla (who has produced Bettor Downunder and Ideal Lifestyle, just to name a couple). This colt looks ultra-relaxed for his age! Competitive bidding good to see at this time of the day. He fetches $55,000.

Gavin Lang's framed helmet cover has just fetched $2000, with that money donated straight to the Caduceus Club's fundraising effort to help Gavin and his family during this tough time. Find out more and help out a mate by clicking here.

A filly by Betting Line out of Trend Setter is Lot 247. Trend Setter herself is a Group 1 winner, but she has also thrown three winners, including Heavens Trend, who won 21 races from 35 starts. This filly has fetched $26,000.

And the last of the pacing lots, Lot 250 sells for $15,000, a colt by Betting Line out of The Princess Poet.

The Gavin Lang framed silks have just fetched $6000 towards his GoFundme Fundraiser. Just a magnificent effort by all those involved in pulling this together and of course the generous bidders.

For official sale results click here

Gavin Lang's colours sell for $6k (APG buy) and his cap for $2k (Club Menangle) at APG Sales to raise money for Gav's treatment. Great effort all. The first lot, Lot 251, in the Australasian Premier Trotting Sale has fetched $11,000, a Used To Me-Verbier colt.

A Love You-Yankee Sister colt, Lot 254, has just fetched $11,000.

A son of Kvintet Avenger out of Britewell mare Brite N Lucky (Lot 261) goes for $10,000.

Lot 262, a half-sister to Sval Queen and and Brandlo Prince has sold for $12,000.

Jodi Quinlan, wearing the teal cap, now speaking about the Team Teal fundraiser, which kicked off last night. Quinlan is one of HRV's Team Teal ambassadors. All women drivers are wearing teal pants during the upcoming month and $400 ($200 each from HRV and TAB) for every 'Team Teal' winner will be donated to the cause.

Lot 263 will see funds raised donated towards the teal Women Can cause. This is a filly by Aldebaran Eagle out of Aldebaran Maori. And she's grabbed $10,000.

A full brother to Caabello has just sold for $15,000 to become the highest priced trotter so far today. The colt by Majestic Son out of Drop Us Aline was purchased by Andy Gath.

Lot 267 is a colt out of a New Zealand Oaks winner in Commander Jewel, out of Used To Me. He has grabbed $8000.

The half-brother to unbeaten trotter Keayang Ignite (four starts, four wins) has just been sold as Lot 268 for $9500. This guy is by Aldebaran Eagle out of Aldebaran Revenue.

A Muscle Hill colt (Lot 271) has become the sales' topper for the APTS so far today. The son of Kadabra mare Glenferrie Dash attracted some spirited bidding before eventually being sold for $50,000.

Lot 273, a colt by Quaker Jet out of Edge Hill hails from a strong family that includes My Skypocket. He's just sold for $14,000.

Lot 275 is a filly from the great family that includes A Touch of Flair, Mighty Maori, Son of Flair and Down Under Muscles, just to name a few. The Father Patrick-Gypsy Flair yearling has fetched $37,500.

A Cardigan Boko colt out of Its Only Words has commanded the attention of couple of spirited bidders and got to $27,000.

Lot 281 looks a professional, a son of Majestic Son out of Lady Mackendon. Hammer falls at $31,000.

A half sister to Shes An Image (20 wins), Gentle Image (21 wins) and Godofthunder has just drawn $30,000. The filly is by Father Patrick out of the stunning producer Joyces Choice.

Second foal, a colt by Captaintreacherous, out of the Western Ideal mare Eye Catching, a half to Two Eye See makes $120k. Will have Stride in his name. Prep Benstud.

A half-brother to Iona Grinner is Lot 290. He's by Bacardi Lindy out of Meredith Castle, a broodmare who has produced seven foals for five winners (51 wins in total). He's just fetched $20,000.

Im Daddy Warbucks' half-brother has been passed in for $22,000 at 6.08pm. The colt is by Andover Hall out of Miss Warbucks.

The beautifully bred half-brother to Moonshine Linda and Marvellous Max has just fetched $55,000 and we have a new APTS clubhouse leader for sales-topper! The colt is by Muscle Hill out of Maori Sunshine.

The late action continues with Lot 297, a filly by Father Patrick out of Our Sunny Rose selling for $45,000.

$50,000 for a colt from the same family as Nieta (Lot 299 by Orlando Vici out of Royal Treat).

Fair bit of black type about Lot 301, a colt by Cardigan Boko out of Poet Laureate, and he goes for $7000. Good buy that for mine.

As mentioned earlier, you can't knock the Shes An Image (Joyces Choice) family. Lot 302 is a cracking colt by Andover Hall out of Shes An Image and the hammer has just dropped for "The Hammer" Dom Martello at $55,000. Equal clubhouse leader for APTS sales topper.

A solid result for Lot 305, filly by Father Patrick from Courage Under Fire mare Social Fireball. Hammer drops at $35,000.

A Trixton colt from Sundons Babe, obviously a Sundon mare, drew competitive bidding before the hammer dropped at $51,000. Lot 307. One to follow IMO!

Another one goes for over $50,000 late in the day, this time Lot 309, the colt by Love You out of The Sun Goddess. $52,500.

Swede Dreams was a ripper mare on the track and her son, a colt by Creatine, just went for $42,500. Lot 310.

Lot 311 caps the day. $9000 for the Used To Me-Tricia Powell filly.

And that brings us to the end of our live sales blog! Hope you've enjoyed the coverage and good luck to all who have bought a ticket in the dream that is horse ownership today/tonight!

For official Sale results of this Trotting section click here

Sales results as they happen:

Lot 51: Colt by Rock N Roll Heaven out of Ultimate CC: $17,000

Lot 52: Passed in

Lot 53: Filly by Well Said out of Vickymurphy: Passed in

Lot 54: Colt by Always B Miki out of Vouvray: $22,500

Lot 55: Colt by He's Watching out of Whatacorka: $9,000

Lot 56: Filly by American Ideal out of Unique Desire: $24,000

Lot 57: Gelding by Betting Line out of Vixen Hanover: Passed in

Lot 58: Colt by A Rocknroll Dance out of Whata Impact: $24,000

Lot 59: Colt by Pet Rock out of Whisper Jet: Passed in at $30,000

Lot 60: Filly by Sportswriter out of Watch The Dream: Passed in at $17,500

Lot 61: Filly by Bettors Delight out of Whatahottie: Passed in at $15,000

Lot 62: Filly by Western Terror out of Zora Paree: Passed in at $4000

Lot 63: Filly by Always B Miki out of Aussie Made Lombo: $18,000

Lot 64: Colt by Rock N Roll Heaven out of Artys Delight: $13,000

Lot 65: Filly by Betting Line out of Arterial Way: Passed in at $25,000

Lot 66: Colt by Betting Line out of Arivee: Passed in at $24,000

Lot 68: Filly by Captaintreacherous out of Arctic Fire: Passed in at $42,500

Lot 69: Colt by A Rocknroll Dance out of Aldebaran Bromac: Passed in at $19,000

Lot 70: Filly by Somebeachsomewhere out of Art De Triomphe: $72,000

Lot 72: Filly by Sweet Lou out of Almihata: $25,000

Lot 74: Colt by Art Major out of Aleppo Heiress: $37,000

Lot 75: Colt by Sportswriter out of Atlarak: $20,000

Lot 76: Colt by He's Watching out of Art Critic: $15,000

Lot 77: Colt by Rock N Roll Heaven out of Arty Chick: $20,000

Lot 78: Colt by Captaintreacherous out of Aniteattheopera: $32,500

Lot 79: Filly by Somebeachsomewhere out of Artistic Pleasure: $46,000

Lot 80: Colt by A Rocknroll Dance out of Buy Back Peg: Passed in at $10,000

Lot 81: Colt by Betting Line out of Bonton Lady: $9000

Lot 82: Colt by Bettors Delight out of Beach Shack: $90,000

Lot 83: Colt by Always B Miki out of Balcony: $24,000

Lot 84: Colt by Art Major out of Birds Can Sing: $36,000

Lot 85: Colt by Auckland Reactor out of Bridget Franco: $6000

Lot 86: Colt by Heston Blue Chip out of Bring Her Back: Passed in at $10,000

Lot 87: Colt by Captaintreacherous out of Beninjurd: $80,000

Lot 88: Colt by American Ideal out of Best Expression: $15,000

Lot 89: Colt by Betting Line out of Bettes Rose: Passed in at $29,000

Lot 90: Colt by Betting Line out of Billion Smiles: Passed in at $9000

Lot 91: Filly by Bettors Delight out of Breeze On Bronski: $20,000

Lot 92: Filly by Well Said out of Bettor Abs: Passed in at $10,000

Lot 94: Colt by Courage Under Fire out of Crown Defender: $122,500

Lot 95: Filly by Pet Rock out of Chloe Sheffield: $6000

Lot 96: Filly by Betterthancheddar out of Christa: $11,000

Lot 97: Colt by Sportswriter out of Chrissy Styx: Passed in at $11,000

Lot 98: Filly by Captaintreacherous out of Celebrity Lass: $46,000

Lot 99: Colt by A Rocknroll Dance out of Carlisle Queen: $20,000

Lot 100: Filly by Sportswriter out of Charming Ruler: Passed in at $14,000

Lot 101: Filly by Art Major out of Cool Machrista: Passed in at $14,000

Lot 102: Colt by Bettors Delight out of Carolsideal: $21,000

Lot 103: Colt by Captaintreacherous out of Coppagoodone: $82,000

Lot 104: Filly by Sportswriter out of Darlin Springfield: $8000

Lot 105: Colt by Roll With Joe out of Dolly Bird Lombo: $22,000

Lot 106: Filly by Always B Miki out of Cosmic Delight: Passed in at $15,000

Lot 107: Colt by Captaintreacherous out of Delight In Decree: Passed in $32,500

Lot 109: Filly by Always B Miki out of Digital Art: $26,000

Lot 110: Filly by A Rocknroll Dance out of Daisy Maisy: Passed in at $4000

Lot 112: Colt by Captraintreacherous out of Eye Catching: $120,000

Lot 113: Filly by Racing Hill out of Floweronthewall: Passed in at $8000

Lot 114: Colt by Art Major out of Five Star Rocker: $60,000

Lot 115: Colt by Pet Rock out of Four Zoe: $17,000

Lot 116: Colt by Sweet Lou out of Flair For Life: $80,000

Lot 117: Filly by Betting Line out of Forest Bliss: $37,500

Lot 118: Colt by Always B Miki out of Feel The Magic: Passed in at $26,000

Lot 119: Colt by Captaintreacherous out of Giveusachance: $90,000

Lot 120: Colt by Betting Line out of Geejaylee: Passed in at $13,000

Lot 121: Filly by Betting Line out of Flying Miss Mac: $34,000

Lot 122: Filly by Sweet Lou out of Glenferrie Shuffle: $15,000

Lot 123: Filly by Betting Line out of Golden Illusion: $10,000

Lot 125: Colt by American Ideal out of Gumdrops: Passed in at $31,000.

Lot 126: Filly by A Rocknroll Dance out of Gee Shes Mighty: Passed in at $17,500

Lot 127: Colt by Captaintreacherous out of Glitterazzi: Passed in at $45,000

Lot 128: Filly by Pet Rock out of Golden Valour: $9000

Lot 129: Colt by Art Major out of Garden Gate Tina: $47,500

Lot 130: Filly by Guaranteed out of Goodtime Ruby: Passed in for $7500

Lot 131: Colt by Well Said out of Harrys Joy: $6000

Lot 132: Colt by Rock N Roll Heaven out of Illawong Bella: $10,000

Lot 133: Filly by Falcon Seelster out of Hayley Franco: Passed in at $4000

Lot 134: Filly by Four Starzzz Shark out of In A Rose Tattoo: $10,000

Lot 135: Colt by Always B Miki out of Graces Beach: Passed in at $20,000

Lot 136: Filly by Always B Miki out of Im Living The Dream: Passed in at $22,500

Lot 137: Colt by Always B Miki out of Illawong Sister Styx: $8000

Lot 138: Colt by Somebeachsomewhere out of Indigenous: $45,000

Lot 139: Colt by Western Ideal out of Its Girl Power: $15,000

Lot 140: Filly by American Ideal out of Im Elsa: $30,000

Lot 141: Colt by Art Major out of Iridium Castle: $35,000

Lot 142: Colt by Hes Watching out of Indie Jazz: Passed in at $14,000

Lot 143: Colt by A Rocknroll Dance out of Jadore Bromac: $10,000

Lot 144: Filly by Four Starzzz Shark out of Jasmine Sheffield: $10,000

Lot 145: Colt by Always B Miki out of Jazzam: $30,000

Lot 146: Colt by Four Starzzz Shark out of J K Luckbealady: Passed in at $5000

Lot 148: Filly by Always B Miki out of Just Look At Me: $12,000

Lot 149: Filly by Pet Rock out of Just Irish Loch: Passed in at $12,000

Lot 150: Colt by Western Terror out of Kool Clementine: $15,000

Lot 151: Filly by Somebeachsomewhere out of Lierre Noir: $25,000

Lot 153: Filly by Bettors Delight out of Kabbalah Karen B: $38,000

Lot 154: Colt by Betting Line out of Lots A Blue: Passed in at $8000

Lot 155: Filly by American Ideal out of Led Suitcase: Passed in at $32,000

Lot 156: Colt by Art Major out of Lombo Cloud Nine: $28,000

Lot 157: Colt by Art Major out of Life Inthefastlane: $50,000

Lot 158: Filly by Art Major out of Limerick Star: $30,000

Lot 159: Filly by Captaintreacherous out of Magical Molly: $10,000

Lot 160: Colt by Sportswriter out of Macray Amore: $16,000

Lot 161: Colt by Art Major out of Miss Mach Kana: $10,000

Lot 162: Filly by Shadow Play out of Magical Mocca: $8000

Lot 163: Colt by Rock N Roll Heaven out of Maid For You Lombo: $32,000

Lot 164: Colt by Shadow Play out of Malena: $44,000

Lot 165: By Rock N Roll Heaven out of Married To The Mob: $20,000

Lot 166: Colt by Shadow Play out of Macray Soiree: $8000

Lot 167: Colt by Art Major out of Mint Julep: $160,000

Lot 168: Colt by Betting Line out of Miss Cool Falcon: $25,000

Lot 169: Filly by Well Said out of Mitzi M Hanover: Passed in at $22,000

Lot 170: Filly by Betting Line out of Miss Astronomical: $8000

Lot 171: Colt by Somebeachsomewhere out of Musical Delight: $40,000

Lot 172: Colt by Pet Rock out of Mustang Sassy: Passed in at $5000

Lot 173: Filly by Always B Miki out of Misty Forever: Passed in at $4000

Lot 174: Colt by American Ideal out of Miss Athens: $37,500

Lot 175: Filly by A Rocknroll Dance out of Missy Elliott: $4000

Lot 176: Colt by Hes Watching out Mistylyn: $21,000

Lot 177: Colt by Always B Miki out of Mollys Lucky Star: $33,000

Lot 178: Colt by Four Starzzz Shark out of Molly Pitcher: $22,000

Lot 179: Colt by American Ideal out of Modern Girl: $42,500

Lot 180: Colt by Art Major out of Miss Fantastic: $7000

Lot 181: Filly by Bettors Delight out of My Double Dream: $32,500

Lot 182: Colt by Racing Hill out of My Prima Bella: Passed in at $22,500

Lot 183: Colt by American Ideal out of Nola Mayhem: Passed in at $10,000

Lot 184: Colt by Bettors Delight out of Machthreewishes: Passed in at $40,000

Lot 185: Colt by Pet Rock out of No Good At Maths: Passed in at $5000

Lot 186: Filly by Captaintreacherous out of Nikkis Delight: Passed in at $27,000

Lot 187: Colt by Four Starzzz Shark out of Nats Survival: $13,000

Lot 188: Filly by Art Major out of Nightshade Franco: $36,000

Lot 189: Filly by Bettors Delight out of National Gallery: $36,000

Lot 190: Colt by Rock N Roll Heaven out of Nosotros: $17,000

Lot 191: Colt by Captaintreacherous out of No More Trouble: Passed in at $17,500

Lot 192: Colt by American Ideal out of Our Options: Passed in at $20,000

Lot 193: Filly by Always B Miki out of Our Little Artist: Passed in at $7500

Lot 194: Filly by Sunshine Beach out of Our Pocket Princess: Passed in at $4000

Lot 195: Colt by Art Major out of Our Southern Rose: Passed in at $17,000

Lot 196: Filly by Art Major out of Our Santa Catalina: $24,000

Lot 198: Colt by Racing Hill out of Precious Macray: $8000

Lot 199: Colt by Art Major out of Picobello: $35,000

Lot 201: Colt by A Rocknroll Dance out of Pelicanrama: $11,000

Lot 202: Colt by Hes Watching out of Pandalay Bay: $16,000

Lot 203: Filly by American Ideal out of Pastels: $14,000

Lot 204: Colt by Rock N Roll Heaven out of Philtra Girl: Passed in at $11,000

Lot 205: Colt by Captaintreacherous out of Pembrook Caesar: $60,000

Lot 206: Colt by Somebeachsomewhere out of Repelem: $65,000

Lot 207: Colt by Sportswriter out of Rooftop Fairy: $30,000

Lot 208: Colt by Roll With Joe out of Rocktheniteaway: Passed in at $12,000

Lot 210: Filly by Roll With Joe out of Rock Two Times: Passed in at $16,000

Lot 211: Colt by Auckland Reactor out of Sappheiros: $5000

Lot 212: Filly by Captaintreacherous out of Ruby Slippers: Passed in at $20,000

Lot 214: Filly by Betting Line out of Shes Got It All: Passed in at $21,000

Lot 215: Colt by Bettors Delight out of Rockaround Sue: $43,000

Lot 216: Filly by Somebeachsomewhere out of Serenity Franco: Passed in at $17,500

Lot 217: Colt by Art Major out of Sharm El Luli: $8000

Lot 218: Filly by Sunshine Beach out of Shezaterror: Passed in at $10,000

Lot 220: Filly by Sportswriter out of Rockin Tammy: $17,000

Lot 221: Filly by Betting Line out of Spirited Storm: Passed in at $37,500

Lot 222: Filly by Captaintreacherous out of Smyrna Duruisseau: $45,000

Lot 223: Colt by Bettors Delight out of Soho Berlin: $44,000

Lot 224: Colt by Roll With Joe out of Sparks On Nudgee: $6000

Lot 225: Filly by Racing Hill out of Shadow Flag: Passed in at $7500

Lot 226: Colt by Sunshine Beach out of Sassy Rose: $8000

Lot 227: Colt by Betterthancheddar out of Smooth Sista: Passed in at $11,000

Lot 229: Colt by A Rocknroll Dance out of Shes In Vogue: $4000

Lot 230: Colt by Art Major out of Sugarland: $85,000

Lot 231: Colt by Mach Three out of Shesa Killer Queen: $40,000

Lot 232: Filly by Betting Line out of Soho Socialize: Passed in at $12,500

Lot 233: Colt by Betting Line out of Sapphire Lil: $15,000

Lot 234: Filly by Four Starzzz Shark out of Supersonic Bek: Passed in at $4000

Lot 235: Filly by Rock N Roll Heaven out of Somesorta Philtra: $9000

Lot 236: Colt by Well Said out of Swift Retort: Passed in at $4000

Lot 237: Filly by American Ideal out of Tamara Hall: $40,000

Lot 238: Colt by A Rocknroll Dance out of Talk Safely: $12,000

Lot 239: Colt by Bettors Delight out of Tori Maguire: $60,000

Lot 240: Filly by Betting Line out of Tantallon: $20,000

Lot 241: Filly by American Ideal out of The Baggy Green: $27,000

Lot 242: Colt by Betting Line out of Three Secrets: $36,000

Lot 243: Colt by Always B Miki out of The Waratah: $60,000

Lot 244: Colt by Somebeachsomewhere out of Trebla Trebla: $55,000

Lot 245: Colt by Pet Rock out of The Elusive One: $12,500

Lot 246: Colt by Art Major out of Tigress Franco: $42,500

Lot 247: Filly by Betting Line out of Trend Setter: $26,000

Lot 248: Filly by Sweet Lou out of That Chill Devine: Passed in at $5000

Lot 249: Colt by Life Sign out of Trulyawork Of Art: Passed in at $22,000

Lot 250: Colt by Betting Line out of The Princess Poet: $15,000

APTS RESULTS

Lot 251: Colt by Used To Me out of Verbier: $11,000

Lot 252: Filly by Used To Me out of Wild Isis: $4500

Lot 253: Colt by Dreamcatcher out of Xena Hest: $4000

Lot 254: Colt by Love You out of Yankee Sister: $11,000

Lot 256: Filly by Majestic Son out of Aldebaran Etta: $8000

Lot 257: Filly by Bacardi Lindy out of Always Treasure: $6500

Lot 259: Colt by Used To Me out of Aspiring Eva: $4000

Lot 260: Filly by Aldebaran Eagle out of Aldebaran Daisy: Passed in at $8000

Lot 261: Colt by Kvintet Avenger out of Brite n Lucky: $10,000

Lot 262: Filly by Dreamcatcher out of Bohemian Queen: $12,000

Lot 263: Filly by Aldebaran Eagle out of Aldebaran Maori: $10,000

Lot 264: Colt by Majestic Son out of Drop Us Aline: $15,000

Lot 265: Filly by Bacardi Lindy out of Efficacious: $4000

Lot 266: Colt by Majestic Son out of Emmylu Springfield: $9500

Lot 267: Colt by Used To Me out of Commander Jewel: $8000

Lot 268: Colt by Aldebaran Eagle out of Aldebaran Revenue: $9500

Lot 269: Colt by Peak out of Forgetfulljane: Passed in at $4000

Lot 270: Colt by Majestic Son out of Four Lillies: Passed in at $7000

Lot 271: Colt by Muscle Hill out of Glenferrie Dash: $50,000

Lot 272: Colt by Tennotrump out of Gloriadon: Passed in at $4000

Lot 273: Colt by Quaker Jet out of Edge Hill: $14,000

Lot 274: Colt by Skyvalley out of Backina Lifetime: $6000

Lot 275: Filly by Father Patrick out of Gypsy Flair: $37,500

Lot 276: Filly by Used To Me out of Maidstone Miss: $8000

Lot 277: Colt by Cardigan Boko out of Its Only Words: $27,000

Lot 278: Filly by Muscle Mass out of Icantremember: Passed in at $12,500

Lot 279: Colt by Tennotrump out of Jewel Of The Night: Passed in at $5000

Lot 280: Colt by Skyvalley out of Jingling Silver: $6000

Lot 281: Colt by Majestic Son out of Lady Mackendon: $31,000

Lot 282: Filly by Father Patrick out of Joyces Choice: $30,000

Lot 283: Filly by Used To Me out of Kool Kelly: Passed in at $7000

Lot 284: Colt by Quaker Jet out of My Serene Queen: $9000

Lot 285: Filly by Lawman out of Kosmanoid: Passed in at $5000

Lot 286: Colt by Creatine out of Lime And Lemonade: Passed in at $16,000

Lot 287: Filly by Used To Me out of Panbrake: $4500

Lot 290: Colt by Bacardi Lindy out of Meredith Castle: $20,000

Lot 291: Colt by Andover Hall out of Miss Warbucks: Passed in at $22,000

Lot 292: Filly by Used To Me out of Purplepeopleater: Passed in at $4000

Lot 293: Colt by Muscle Hill out of Maori Sunshine: $55,000

Lot 294: Colt by Sebastian K out of Illawong Shimmer: $6000

Lot 296: Colt by Royalty For Life out of Miss Adelaide: $25,000

Lot 297: Filly by Father Patrick out of Our Sunny Rose: $45,000

Lot 298: Gelding by Lawman out of Packed Up Early: $11,000

Lot 299: Colt by Orlando Vici out of Royal Treat: $50,000

Lot 300: Filly by Love You out of Lindys Two Step: $14,000

Lot 301: Colt by Cardigan Boko out of Poet Laureate: $7000

Lot 302: Colt by Andover Hall out of Shes An Image: $55,000

Lot 303: Filly by Dream Catcher out of Pink Diamond: $13,000

Lot 304: Colt by Creatine out of Shining Sun: $7500

Lot 305: Filly by Father Patrick out of Social Fireball: $35,000

Lot 306: Filly by Royalty For Life out of Solana: Passed in at $7500

Lot 307: Colt by Trixton out of Sundons Babe: $51,000

Lot 308: Colt by Bacardi Lindy out of Sunny Folly: Passed in at $7500

Lot 309: Colt by Love You out of The Sun Goddess: $52,500

Lot 310: Colt by Creatine out of Swede Dreams: $42,500

Lot 311: Filly by Used To Me out of Tricia Powell: $6000

Photos by Nikkita Ross

HRV Trots Media - Cody Winnell