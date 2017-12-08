Back-to-back dead-heats; Christen Me N 1:49.2

DOVER,Del --- Art Stafford Jr. became part of harness racing history driving a winner in back-to-back races at Dover Downs on Pearl Harbor Remembrance day, Thursday, Dec. 7. Former Down Under champion Christen Me N scored his fastest career victory winning the $30,000 Preferred pace in 1:49.2. Corey Callahan drove four winners, Stafford three straight.

In the 7th race, Stafford driving Gentlemen's Bet and Ascaryone Hanover with Corey Callahan could not be separated by the photo finish camera in 1:52.2. $16,000 Winners pace. Both horse reached the finish line in identical time of

Jason Skinner trains and co-owns Gentlemen's Bet, a Bettor's Delight -Misty Speed gelding, with Justin Skinner. Gary Simpson and Eric Good own the Yankee Cruiser -A Filly To Fear three-year-old gelding trained by Eddie Dennis.

One race later, Stafford guided Cajon Lightning to catch front-pacing Sicily and Montrell Teague in 1:49.4 to dead-heat the $25,000 Open pace. Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farm owned Cajon Lightning, a Mach Three -Tex In The City gelding, who chalked up his eighth win of the year. Reg Hazzard and Legacy Racing own the Wayne Givens trained Sicily, now a seven-time winner this season.

Stafford Jr. came right back with a strong come-from-behind 1:52.3 victory, his third on the card, in an $11,000 Winners pace.

Christen Me N, a heralded New Zealand star won for the fourth time in his last five starts in Delaware coming from last at the half in a six-horse $30,000 Preferred/ Handicap to bolt past leader Major Upstart just past the three-quarters and pulled away for a 1:49.2 triumph with Ross Wolfenden driving for trainer Jim King and owner Rich Pollucci. Soto (Stafford) got up for second in front of Bettor Memories (Russell Foster). Christen Me n is a nine-year old Christian Cullen -Splendid Dreams gelding who has won $$99,784 this season and $$2,092,914lifetime.

Corey Callahan's third win came behind owner-trainer Josh Parker's Sawbuck Hanover in a $35,000 Claiming pace. With a 1:51.1 mile. Cyclone Kiwi N (Morgan) closed fast for second. Rock On Precious (Allan Davis) was third.

George Teague's speedy Daiymir notched his second consecutive win for Montrell Teague pacing a 1;51.1 score to win an $18,000 Winners pace, his seventh win of a $89,750 of a rookie season for the Mr. Wiggles -Cookie Money sophomore. Hypothetical (Morgan) and Doubleshottahott (Stafford Jr.) were second and third respectively

Allan Davis' first of three winners came steering JJ Tanner home in 1:53 in a $15,000 Winners pace for trainer Jason Johnson and owner Charles Nitkowski. Better To Believe (Jonathan Roberts) was second with River's Quest (Stafford Jr.) the show horse.

Bill Sartin and Mark Salerno's Special T Rocks, trained by Joe Hunderpfund, got up in the final stride to best previously unbeaten Bailey's Rock N (Callahan), who had won his previous four U.S.A. starts in 1:51. El Bloombito (Sean Bier) cut out the fractions and finished third. The win was Allan Davis' third on the program.

