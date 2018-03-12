Victory Sam-sired mares win impressively

LEBANON, OH. - A pair of older Victory Sam -sired mares from the powerful Dan Ater Stable won impressively on the Sunday (March 11) harness racing matinee program at Miami Valley.

Sandys Victory, the reigning older Ohio Horse Of The Year, stuck her nose in front in the last stride to capture the $24,000 Open Trot in 1:54.3.

Taking on eight male opponents, driver Kyle Ater (Dan's son) put the 7-year-old mare in the four-hole briefly off the gate, but quickly mounted a first-over challenge just past the :28.1 opening quarter.

Sandys Victory had moved up to second on the outside following a pedestrian :29 second second quarter and maintained that position throughout the second half of the mile.

Another Breath (Chris Page) raced gallantly on the front end, considering he had an outside starting position and hadn't raced in five weeks.

The two outstanding trotters raced as a team the entire final panel before Sandys Victory surged just enough to earn the privilege of tripping the teletimer.

Walter White (John DeLong) finished third.

The elder Ater owns Sandys Victory, who now sports 30 lifetime wins and $410,000 in career bounty.

Earlier on the program. Honey B from the Ater barn triumphed in a $16,000 high conditions trot, holding off Energy Bar (Tyler Smith) and Bo I See Time (Kyle Wilfong) in 1:54.4.

A year younger than Sandys Victory, Honey B eclipsed the $300,000 earnings plateau with the winning effort.

It was her 17th win for owners/breeders Jim Burnett and Tim Homan.

Gregg Keidel