Accident mars feature race

HARRINGTON, Del. - In an accident-marred featured race, a $20,000 Open Pace at Harrington Raceway, Jo Ann Looney-King's Q's Cruise ($8.40, Ross Wolfenden) was a 1:52.3 winner over Abbeydorney and Allwillworkout.

The harness racing accident involved three horses and drivers and occurred on the final turn near the three-quarter mile mark. All Night Party (Mike Cole) fell and impeded the progress of two other trailing horses, Star Messenger (Tony Morgan) and McKenry (Bret Brittingham), who unseated their drivers.

Brittingham (wrists) and Morgan were transported via ambulance to nearby Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus (Milford) for further evaluation while Cole walked off under his own power.

None of the horses appeared to suffer major injuries.

No further information on the status of the driver injuries was available at the time of this release.

Trained by Jim King Jr., Q's Cruise notched his fourth win of the year. Wolfenden had four wins on the card.