Fourth Dimension ( Chapter Seven ) won for the fourth consecutive time in as many starts as he set yet another harness racing track record on Wednesday night at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

The Marcus Melander trainee scored on the engine in his division of the $54,500 New York Sire Stakes for two year old colt and gelding trotters.

Brian Sears piloted the superstar freshman who set the track record at Monticello before matching the mark at Yonkers for two year old trotting colts last week.

On Wednesday, Fourth Dimension was the public's 1-9 betting favorite as he went coast to coast to complete his grand slam.

The standout two year old added another track record to his resume though that mark wouldn't last long.

The Tracy Brainard-trained My Lindy Winner ( Credit Winner ) got up in the final strides to prevail in 1:56.4 to become the fastest two year old trotter in track history. Jim Morrill Jr. worked out a cover trip for My Lindy Winner who prevailed for the first time in just two career starts.

At the start of the evening, it was Trond Smedshammer's Perlucky ( Lucky Chucky ) who actually was the first one on the night to lower the previous track mark for freshmen when he trotted to a NYSS score in 1:57.1. Highlighted by a final half in 56.2, Perlucky broke his maiden in impressive fashion. His track record was then lowered twice in the following hours, a record that now belongs to My Lindy Winner after an action-packed night of New York Sire Stakes action at the Spa.

Live racing resumes on Friday night with a 7:05pm first post.

Mike Sardella