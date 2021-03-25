Adam turns job loss into blessing

An involuntary move to full-time harness racing training would seem to be serving Ballarat region trainer Adam Stephens very well.

The Stephens team is on fire, and he’s attributing his success to now being able to focus on his stable full time – although it wasn’t by choice.

“I was one of about 130 put off at Rural Press late last year,” Stephens said.

“It was tough – I’d been there for 20 years and worked my way up to be the number one printer. We were doing nearly 90 different papers including the Melbourne Age and the Geelong and Ballarat newspapers, so it was a busy job,” he said.

“But looking at it from a horse training perspective, it (the redundancy) was the best thing that could have happened. Up until now, I’ve worked the horses around my job, but with this, I decided to get serious with the horses and give them the chance to perform at their best,” he said.

Stephens admits he’s probably from the old school when it comes to some of his work ethics and techniques, but his consistent strike rate (currently his runners are finishing in the top three more than 55 percent of the time) tells the story.

“I do all their training in the cart and I’m huge on recovery whether it’s after fastwork or following the races. I think that’s the key to having them back-up and perform consistently.

“I’m also a big fan of heart rates and what they can tell you about a horse – but I suppose when it all boils down, a major part is that I’ve been brought up with the motto that if you put in the hard yards, it’s going to pay off.”

Stephens, based at Allendale, 20 minutes north of Ballarat, has prepared three winners, nine runners-up and five third-placegetters from 30 starters, with earnings of $28K this season.

He recently landed a double at Maryborough, the second of his career, with half-brothers Iamawingate ( I Am The Way -Alberts Belle (Albert Albert) and Wingate Guy (Union Guy (Alberts Belle (Albert Albert).

“They were both bred by my dad Allan, who has been mucking around with horses for over 55 years. Dad originally kicked off the Wingate breed back when he started racing at the old Ballarat Showgrounds track in the north of the city,” Stephens said.

“The maiden name of his mum Ruby was Wingate, and the original family heritage was from England and perhaps Scotland.”

Stephens said his dad was the lynchpin to his operation.

“Dad’s great. He’s in his 70s and turns up at the stables every day, along with one of my brothers Jamie. I had another brother John, who was involved in the sport for a while as a driver and trainer.

“John works at Tip Top at Pakenham and has done so for the past 20 years, but he was in the first crop at the Bendigo Training Centre with the likes of Daryl Douglas and Ross Graham. He also had stints with some great horsemen like Ted Demmler, Bruce Morgan and Ray Mathews.

“John’s been a great mentor. I probably wouldn’t be doing it, but for what he taught me when he came back to the farm for about six years.

“It really is a team thing because my partner Rebecca does as much as she can, and my mum follows them very closely too. Then there’s my main driver Michael Bellman who has been with me through all of it—he’s not just a driver, but a friend.”

Stephens said he was lucky to have such horses as Ruby Wingate, who he rates as one with a big future.

“The others in Silver Domino, Iamawingate, Wingate Guy and Fowsands are in nice grades so I’ll try and pick out suitable races for them,” he said.

Stephens said he had no hesitation in naming Village Safari, a horse that cost him $1000 and won 12 races for $130K, as the best he’s owned.

“I just have a feeling that Ruby Wingate could take the mantle off him, judging by his death seat Melton win in 1.54—I’m hoping so anyway!”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura