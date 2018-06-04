Clodronate & Tiludronate added to prohibited list

Please be advised that the regulatory amendment to add the drugs clodronate and tiludronate to the Schedule to the Pari-Mutuel Betting Supervision Regulations has been finalized.

Clodronate and tiludronate belong to a class of drugs known as bisphosphonates. These drugs are licensed in Canada by Health Canada for the treatment of navicular disease in horses. Additionally, the drugs have anti-inflammatory and pain relieving effects.

Due to the drugs’ effects on bone, as well as their ability to reduce pain, the Canadian Pari-Mutuel Agency (CPMA), in consultation with its Drug Advisory Committee, has determined that these drugs should be added to the list of prohibited drugs in the Schedule to the Pari-Mutuel Betting Supervision Regulations.

The CPMA recognizes the importance of these drugs in the treatment of lameness, and so has set an Elimination Guideline of 30 days for horses 4 years of age and older, which aligns with withdrawal periods previously set for these drugs by the British Horseracing Authority and the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

The use of clodronate or tiludronate in a 2 or 3 year old horse is prohibited and any confirmed presence will result in a positive test.

No. of horses Product Dose/ Route Admin EG 5 OSPHOS 720 mg IM Single 30 days

Testing for these drugs will begin on August 1, 2018.