Additional Groupe action at Vincennes

January 27, 2019 - The storms eased somewhat later in the Prix d’Amerique harness racing program this afternoon.

Three groupe level contests took place. The Prix 20 Minutes (“Helen Johannson”), Gr. III, 80,000€ purse, 2100 meters autostart, 18 starters went to 13/1 Chica de Joudes (7g Jag de Bellouet -Eueschula Love) reined by owner/trainer Alain Laurent.

The quick 1.10.9lr timed victory increased the winner’s life earnings to 365,200€.

The race fractions were swift from the start (1.0.2kr at the 1500 to go mark; 1.09.2kr at the 1000 and 1.10.4kr with 500 meters remaining).

1.7/1 Terry d’Ete (7f Ganymede -Love Me Tender) took second for Franck Nivard and Scuderia Eurocolor Srl and 14/1 Ursa Caf (6f Explot Caf -Crisunar) rallied for third with Bjorn Goop the pilot.

Chica des Joudes

The Prix Lenotre (“Jean Rene Gougeon”), a Gr. III event for a purse of 80,000€, was raced over 2100 meters autostart by 18 starters.

Jean-Michel Bazire was back in the winner’s circle teaming his trainee Dorgos de Guez (6g Romcok de Guez -Fromentro), a horse bred and owned by Ecurie Vautors.

This one was off as the 5/20 favorite and was timed in a quick 1.11.2 with fast steady fractions and a quick final 500.

14/1 Delloro Vedaquais (6g Ready Cash -Spandelle) took second with Jean Philippe Monclin up for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. The 5/1 campaigner Super Fez (8m Love You -Lucia FI) was third.

This one also a Bazire trainee and reined today by Gabriele Gelormini.

The winner drifted wide and his large lead diminished to two lengths at the line.

Dorgos du Guez

The Gr. III Prix Leopold Verroken (purse 60,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 13 European three year olds) went to 8/10 favorite Golden Bridge (3m Ready Cash -Usenza) with Yoann Lebourgeois up for breeder/owner Michel Tessier and trainer Philippe Allaire.

Race time was 1.14.5kr off rated fractions. The 48/1 outsider In Your Dreams (3f Donato Hanover -Iron lady) was a fast closing second for driver Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Yves Boireau and owner Jean Pierre Dubois.

This filly was RNA in the Friday evening Arqana-Trot Amerique Sale.

17/1 l Capone Stecca (4m Napoleon Bar -Ombretta Bar) took third for trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciadoro.

Golden Bridge

Thomas H. Hicks