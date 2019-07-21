Regally bred freshman filly pacers in action

Filibuster Hanover winning an Aug. 19, 2017 PASS split at The Meadows. His full sister, Beyond Ecstasy, will race Saturday in the Sand Tart at The Meadows

WASHINGTON, PA, July 20, 2019 — While most of the attention Saturday at The Meadows will be focused on three eliminations for the $475,000 Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids, the harness racing card also features regally bred freshman filly pacers. They'll battle in the Sand Tart, a $187,040 Pennsylvania Sires Stake, which goes as races 6, 9 and 11. The card begins at 1:05 PM.

Among the youngsters with scintillating pedigrees:

· Rodeo Beach (race 6, post 9, Tyler Buter), a daughter of Somebeachsomewhere -Wild West Show who’s a full sister to Huntsville , the Dan Patch Award winner at 2 and still The Meadows track record holder (1:50) for freshmen. Rodeo Beach won her debut in a Landmark stake at Goshen before an off-the-board finish in a PA All-Stars split at Pocono. Oddly enough, another full brother, Branquinho, will perform one race later in the first Adios elim. Ray Schnittker has bred (or co-bred) and owned (or co-owned) all the siblings.

· Beyond Ecstasy (race 11, post 3, Brian Sears), a full sister to 2117 Little Brown Jug winner Filibuster Hanover, who has banked more than $1.5 million. The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere -Fashion Ecstasy captured her career debut at Harrah’s Philadelphia. She races for trainer Jim Campbell and owners Jeffrey Snyder, Michael Snyder and Four Friends Racing Stable.

· Baby Your The Best (race 11, post 7, David Miller), a $225,000 yearling purchase by Richard Young and Joanne Young. Recent Hall of Fame inductee Linda Toscano conditions the daughter of Captaintreacherous -Dolphins Can Talk, who’ll be making her career bow.

· Rocknificent (race 9, post 1, Tim Tetrick). This daughter of Captaintreacherous is the first foal of Rocklamation, who earned more than $2.27 million and was co-winner (with Androvette) of the 2014 Dan Patch Award for older mare pacers. She won her career opener in a Kindergarten split at the Meadowlands. Toscano trains for Enviro Stables, South Mountain Stables and Little E LLC.

· Shouldabeenatd (race 6, post 7, Yannick Gingras), a homebred Sweet Lou daughter of $603,382 earner Breakheart Pass. A winner of a July 13 PA All-Stars division, she goes for trainer Ron Burke and owners Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

The $25,000 Adios eliminations are scheduled as races 7, 8, and 10, with the top three finishers in each elim returning for the final. As part of the program, The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association is conducting a giveaway; the first 100 fans to visit the MSOA table in the Racebook receive free T-shirts.

The $400,000 final anchors a July 27 program that includes a total of six Grand Circuit stakes as well as a $50,000 Invitational Pace. Foiled Again, who retired as the richest Standardbred all time with more than $7.6 million in earnings, will lead the post parades for the Adios and the Invitational, which has been named in his honor. First post Adios Day is 11:25 AM, with the Adios final scheduled as race 15.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association