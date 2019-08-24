Adios winner Southwind Ozzi easy PASS winner

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 23, 2019 -- Southwind Ozzi, who won the 2019 Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids with the second-fastest time in the race's 53-year history, Friday made a triumpht return to The Meadows, easily capturing a Pennsylvania Sires Stake split with another sub-1:50 effort.

Crimson And Chrome sprang a 21-1 upset in the other division of the $170,058 event, known as the Tarport Effrat, for 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers.

Southwind Ozzi had raced only once since that 1:48 victory in the Adios, enduring a parked-out journey in the Carl Milstein at Northfield. On Friday, the son of Somebeachsomewhere-Southwind Solara took matters into his own hands, powering to the front for Brian Sears and never letting the pocket-sitting Captain Victorious get close. He downed that rival by a length in 1:49.1, with Semi Tough third.

" He was a little warm after the Adios, so we put earplugs in for Northfield," Sears said of the winner, who is trained by Bill MacKenzie for Vincent Ali, Jr. and Alma Iafelice and now boasts $388,764 in career earnings. "But he was a little green with the earplugs, so we decided to go without them tonight. He was really relaxed tonight. He's a big horse, and he likes a big track."

Southwind Ozzi has four wins in as many starts this year at The Meadows -- and he'll get a chance for No. 5 in the Sept. 7 PASS championship. On that date, The Meadows will host all four $250,000 PASS championships, and all four $50,000 consolations, for 3-year-olds.

Crimson And Chrome hadn't performed in a stake, much less captured one, in his seven most recent starts. But he pounced on a hot pace, brushed widest of all through the lane and scored in a career-best 1:50.3 for Tim Tetrick. Highlandbeachlover rallied for second, 3-3/4 lengths back, while Prince Of Tides completed the ticket.

Jim King, Jr. conditions the Sweet Lou-McSauna gelding, who lifted his lifetime bankroll to $151,707, for Tim Tetrick LLC.

"I knew we could win if the race had any pace, and they definitely put the numbers up," Tetrick said. "My horse has been charging hard; he's been waiting for this race. It feels good. I bred him, I own him and it's been cool to see him grow up."

$40,000 PA Stallion Series -- 3-Year-Old Colt & Gelding Pacers

In Friday's subfeature, He's Packin moved without cover and zipped home in a stake-record 1:50 for Corey Callahan, trainer Tom Cancelliere and owner John Cancelliere. Captain Mulzac was 1/2 length back in second, while Latissimus Hanover earned show.

"He acts like he's one of those horses that doesn't really get tired," Callahan said of the homebred Western Ideal-Power Pack Hanover gelding. "He's been going big back halves, but he's been too far away to catch them. Today, he was close enough."

In the other division, Under Paid secured a good early seat from post 7, then poured through the Lightning Lane to pull off the 21-1 upset. The 1-5 favorite Captain Malicious was second, beaten a neck, with Captainfabulous third.

"I kind of played it by how he felt," said winning driver Matt Kakaley. "We were four wide into the turn, but he felt good, so I figured I'd race him. He exploded late. He had a lot left."

Ron Burke trains the son of A Rocknroll Dance-Upfront Cruzin for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Larry Karr and Phillip Collura.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday when the card features a pair of stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers -- a $167,277 PASS and a $40,000 PA Stallions Series event. On the wagering front, the program offers a $4,236.22 carryover in the Pick 5 (races 2-6), and a $428.60 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

Alesha Binkley wins Billings Western Final

Alesha “The Hoosier Hotshot” Binkley and Body Of Work waited their turn in the pocket, then charged through the Lightning Lane to capture Friday’s $12,000 Western Final of the C.K.G. Billings Amateur Trot at The Meadows.

Binkley stalked the leader, Stephen “You’re Never Too” Oldford (Mego Moss) until the lane and had plenty of trot to blow by, scoring in 1:58.1. Dein “The Dream” Spriggs (Security Guard) was second, 3/4 lengths back, while Bob “The Lumberman” Troyer (Ubanji) and Michelle “The Belle” Ruvola (Tartufo Lindy) finished in a dead heat for show.

“”He’s really grabby on the front or in the post parade,” Binkley said. “But once you put him on a helmet, he’s two fingers. He loves a two-hole trip.”

Trent Stohler trains the 6-year-old ABC Garland-Battle Axe gelding, who extended his career bankroll to $167,593, for Trent Stohler Stable Inc.

Binkley called the win a significant milestone for her.

“This means a lot,” she said. “I’ve been working for it all year long. One of my goals was to win it, and it feels good to get it done.”

She indicated her next goal would be to capture the ladies’ pace to be conducted at Delaware, Ohio as part of Little Brown Jug Week.