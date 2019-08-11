Adriano Hanover stays unbeaten with PASS win

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 10, 2019 -- Adriano Hanover stretched his career unbeaten streak to four with a hard-earned victory in Saturday's $180,082 Tyler B, a Pennsylvania Sires Stake for freshman colt and gelding pacers, at The Meadows. Yannick Gingras and trainer Ron Burke teamed to win the other divisions with Cattlewash and Caliber.

Adriano Hanover and Tim Tetrick made a delayed bid for the lead, reaching the point at the quarter in 27.2. When Tetrick gave him a 29.1 second-panel breather, the son of Western Ideal-A And G'sconfusion was able to thwart the first-over charge of Tell Them Lou and score in a career-fastest 1:52.2. Catch The Fire was second, 1-1/4 lengths back, with Hey Run Me Over third.

"I was just seeing how things were playing out," Tetrick said. "I didn't want to get away sixth or seventh and have to move forward. That colt came pretty hard at him, but we weren't going really fast. I kind of had my colt asleep, but he woke right up. It was the first time I've pulled the plugs on him, and he paced all the way to the wire."

Jim King, Jr. trains Adriano Hanover, a $60,000 yearling acquisition who was named for prominent horseman Adriano Sorella. The colt now has won three stakes -- all at The Meadows -- for Jo Ann Looney-King and Joseph Palermo III.

When Cattlewash was caught late in an Adios Day Arden Downs split at The Meadows, Gingras speculated that he had waited for horses while on top. The youngster wasn't lonely up front in the Tyler B, as he grabbed the lead early and widened late to prevail in 1:52.1, matching his career best. All Hands On Deck was second at 61-1, beaten 2-1/2 lengths lengths, while Father Nuno completed the ticket.

"I screamed at him a little just to get his attention after last week," Gingras said. "I made sure he was occupied today, and he really paced home good."

William Donovan campaigns the son of Somebeachsomewhere-Road Bet.

$60,000 PA Stallion Series -- 2-Year-Old Colt & Gelding Pacers

Speaking of career unbeaten streaks, Captain Groovy boasts one of his own, capturing his third straight in Saturday's subfeature. Cheerio Hill and Lake Charles won the other splits. Matt Kakaley and trainer Ray Schnittker combined for a stake double with Captain Groovy and Lake Charles.

Hammered down to 1-9, Captain Groovy made it look easy, quarter-poling to the lead and drawing off to defeat Somebodyitreasure by 3-1/2 lengths in 1:53.4. Dracarys Z earned show.

Schnittker, Ted Gewertz, Howard Taylor and Mary Kinsey Arnold own Captain Groovy, a son of Captaintreacherous-Lets Groove Tonite.

Cheerio Hill also was much the best, overcoming post 8 with an effortless front-end score in 1:53 for Dave Palone, trainer Chris Oakes and owners Tom Hill, Northfork Racing Stable and Billy Joe Timmins. Paddy All Day was second, 3-1/2 lengths in arrears, with Deal The Cards third.

"He was a little bit green with the gate," Palone said of the son of Captaintreacherous-Western Silk. "Once he got out of there and made the lead, he was more than willing. When a horse challenged him, he picked me back up like you want them to at this age. He's got it figured out; he's got some fight to him."

It was one of five wins for Palone on the 14-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, first post 1:05 PM.