Day At The Track

Leg 13 Grand National du Trot Paris

04:52 AM 24 Nov 2017 NZDT
Aero King, harness racing
Aero King reined by Anthony Barrier for owner/trainer Mme. Virginie Lecroq
Le Trot Photo

November 22, 2017 - Today’s harness racing Q+ was at Mauquenchy in the 13th leg of the Grand National du Trot Paris-Turf (Gr. III, purse €90,000, 2850 meters distance handicap, 18 starters).

Victory went to 3/1 Aero King (7g Hooper-Quarmina du Hour) reined by Anthony Barrier for owner/trainer Mme. Virginie Lecroq. Race time was 1.14.2kr and the top three home were not distance handicapped.

45.9/1 Vanderlov (8g Orlando Vici-Maestria de Fligny) took second for trainer/driver Aymeric Thomas. 10.7/1 Bon Copain (6m Love You-Haie) was third for Francois Levcanu/ 2.4/1 Classic Way (5m Prodigious) was fourth.

This Tour de Trance des Trotteurs commenced March 8 and now after 13 legs Tiger Danover has 70 points, ahead of Violine Mourotaise with 56 and Ursa Major with 54 points.

The final will be December 3 at Paris-Vincennes.

This series brings upper level trotters to smaller markets throughout France.

Yesterday (November 21) at Paris-Vincennes was the Prix Ostarg (purse €55,000, 2850 meters, 16 entrants) and the 1.13.2kr timed, 22.3/1 odds, winner was Chica de Joudes (5f Jag de Ballouet-Queschua Love) reined by owner/trainer Alain Laurent. 3/2 favorite Comete des Vaux (5f Simngalo-Queen Marie Vaux) reined by Tony LeBeller for owner/trainer J.M. Legros. 12.7/1 Callas du Bouff (5f Look de Star) was third for David Thomain.

Same evening, same venue, was the Prix Polyxo (purse €33,000, 2200 meters, 14 starters) and 4/5 favorite Fashion Queen (2f Pablo As-Pidelia) scored for Eric Raffin timed in 1.16.6kr. Philippe Allaire trains the filly, bred and owned by J.M. Tessier. Second for 9.9/1 Folie Prestance (2f Sam Bourbon-Quelle Prestance) for driver Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Paul Hagoort and owner J.A.C. Vanduffel.18.2/1 Frigate Island (2f Timoko-Adneika) driven by Alexandre Abrivard for trainer Bjorn Goop and owners P&O Bronsman AB.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

