April 24, 2020 - The final leg of today’s King Gustaf V eliminations at Aby (purse 24,018€, 2140 meters, 11 starters) produced a modest harness racing upset as the 3.3/1 Aetos Kronos (4m Bold Eagle -Will Of A Woman- Muscles Yankee ) rallied to win in 1.12.0kr for Orjan Kiihlstrom, trainer Jerry Riordan and co-owners Team Snyder AB and Aetos Dios AB.

Aetos, from post five and making his first 2020 start, traveled on the outer througout, some of it following Green Manalishi (4m Muscle Hill -Naga Morich- Enjoy Lavec ) with Bjorn Goop up for Stefan Melander, trainer for Stall Courant AB.

This one was away sluggishly from post one and then moved to the outer, making a three wide move toward pacesetter Upset Face (4m Joke Face -Iona LB- Supergill ) with trainer Adrian Kolgjini aboard.

Green Manalishi, in his first start of the year and first in Sweden, wore down Upset Face (in his second start of the year after an April 5th victory) in the lane only to see Aetos power past in late going for a length score.

The fractions were rated (1.10.3kr at the first 500; 1.13.9kr at the 1000 and 1.13.1kr at the 1500 meter post, 1.12.0kr final).

Aetos Kronos now has a career slate of 7-2-4 in 17 starts for 3,989,550SEK earned.

The King Gustaf V finale is May 9th and the first four finishers of each elimination in the finale.



Aetos Kronos

The lineup for the finale is shown below along with results from the other two eliminations.

Osterc (4m Cantab Hall -Oh Oh Hereshecomes- Muscles Yankee ) took his King Gustaf V eliminination (purse 24,018€, 2140 meters autostart, 10 starters) in gate to wire fashion for Bjorn Goop.

Race time was 1.12.2kr off rated fractions (1.09.5kr at the 500; 1.11.6kr at the 1000 meter mark; 1.13.3kr at the 1500 post).

This Helena Burman trainee was off at 7.3/1 odds and he won for the first time in three 2020 starts for owner Falkbolagen AB.

His career slate is now 10-2-0 in 24 starts for 4, 288,911SEK earned.

He raced successfully in the USA at age two and three for Per Engblom and Jimmy Takter.

34/1 Gaylord AM (4m Muscle Hill -Deesee d’Inverne- Korean ) was second with Ulf Ohlsson up.

The 1.6/1 favorite Don Fanucci Zet (4m Hard Livin -Kissed By The West- Western Terror ) was third for Orjan Kihlstrom.

Osteric w Goop

The third King Gustaf V elim (purse 24,018€, 2140 meters autostart, 10 starters) went to 19/1 Click Bait (4m Cantab Hall -Fun At Parties- Lindy Lane ) for pilot Orjan Kihlstrom and owner trainer Stefan Melander.

He was clocked in 1.12.7kr and now has a 5-7-2 slate in 17 lifetime starts.

His career earnings are now 694,200SEK.

The 5/10 favorite Power (4m Googoo Gaagaa -La Vici- Orlando Vici ) was a game second for trainer/driver Robert Bergh, after making a huge move to the front.

26/1 Exodus Brick (4m Make It Happen -Exi Svard- Super Arnie ) was third for reinsman Jorgen Westholm.

Thomas H. Hicks