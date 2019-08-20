Aetos Kronos Wins E3 Finale

Aetos Kronos (3m Bold Eagle -Will Of A Woman-Muscles Yankee) impressively won the male division of the E3 Finale (purse to winner 1,000,000SEK, 1609 meters autostart) at Orebroi timed in 1.10.9kr and reined by Johan Untersteiner for harness racing trainer Jerry Riordan.

Team Snyder and Aetos Djios AB share ownership of the now five-time career winner in 11 starts for 3.599,050SEK earned. Aetos Kronos has now won three races with 1SEK million first prize. Global Adventure was second for Erik Adielsson and Zola Key took third for Bjorn Goop.

The companion E3 Filly Finale (1,000,000SEK first money, 1609 meters) saw Mascate Match (3f Muscle Mass -Captivation-Cantab Hall) score for Pekka Korpi timed in 1.12.3kr. The exceptional Finland bred filly now shows 10 wins in 11 career starts for 3,586,068SEK earned with eight wins in nine 2019 appearances. Global Allegiance was second for C.J. Jepson and Margaretasjohammar took third for Ulf Ohlsson and trainer Stig H. Johansson.



The days V75 Gold was the Express Gaxe for 200,000SEK first prize and raced over 2100 meters autostart.

The 1.12.3kr timed winner was Volnik du Kras reined by Pietro Gubellini for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro. Vanqueur BP and Super Zantos followed the winner home.