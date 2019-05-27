Aetos Kronos Wins Hakkan Wallner

The Hakkan Wallner Memorial (1,000,000SEK first prize, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters, a Breeders Course event) produced a 26.6/1 upset harness racing winner in 1.11.9kr timed Aetos Kronos (3m Bold Eagle -Will of a Woman-Muscle Yankee) reined by Johan Untersteiner for trainer Jerry Riordan and owned by Team Snyder AB et.al.

This colt rallied from far back, starting the final turn, to defeat Acciaio (3m Love You - Light my Candle-Garland Lobell) reined by Orjan Kihlstrom for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro. Third was Axl Rose (3m Love You -Linda di Casei-Uronometro) reined by trainer Gocciadoro that was seven for eight entering this race.

He engaged in a driver inspired battle with pacesetter and undefeated Upset Face (3m Joke Face -Iona LB-Supergill) that was a weakening fourth with Lutfi Kolgjini driving. From post one he was first to the lead and refused to relinquish quickly advancing Axl Rose. The power struggle set up the fast finishers.



ATG, Maharajah.se files/photos ATG, Maharajah.se files/photos

The Menhammars Delicious race (300,000SEK first prize, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starters) went to the impressive 1.10.8kr timed Zalie Gar (4f Varenne -First Lady Gar-Lemon Dra) with Rene Legati at the lines for trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro. This mare took the lead before the first 500 meters and lengthened the advantage over pocket positioned Viking Grace (4f Johnny William-Catch Dream-American Winner) that was second for Jos. Verbeeck and trainer Riina Rekila. Third in a photo for second was Fanny Chenal (4f Love You-Pilgrims Truffles-Chocolatier) reined by trainer Bjorn Goop. Bay View (4f Yankee Glide) took

fourth for Erik Adielsson.

The Tommy Hannes lopp (500,000SEK first prize, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starters) saw Missile Hill (4m Muscle Hill -India Hall-Garland Lobell) score impressively in 1.11kr (1.09,6kr at the 500 meter post; 1.10.9kr at the 1000) for driver Orjan Kihlstrom and trainer Daniel Reden and owner Stall Zet. He won for the fourth time in a 30-race career and in only his second start in Sweden after import from the United States. Evaluate (4m Andover Hall -Blathin-Classic Photo), racing shoeless with a late change, was second for trainer/driver/owner Stefan Melander. Fun Quick (4m Carpe Diem -Activity Quick-Jasmin de Flore) closed quickly for third reined by Wim Paal for trainer Maik Esper.

Other interesting winners today at Solvalla were Sashay My Way (3f Muscle Massive -Fancy-Conway Hall) in the Rune Stolts Custom Sulky race (200,000SEK first money, 1640 meters autostart) reined by trainer Adrian Kolgjini. Timed in 1.12.6kr she scored for the fourth time in eight career outings, defeating Avena Jet (3f Maharajah -Ingrid di Jesolo-Pine Chip) with Orjan Kilhlstrom up for trainer Thorsten Tietz.

This year’s Gr. II International MonteElite (300,000SEK to the winner, 1640 meters autostart, 10 starters) saw 8.8/1 Aigle Jenilou (9g Prodigious -Queen Jenilou-Kepi Vert) score an upset victory with Jonathan Carre in the irons for trainer Henk A.J. Grift. It was his 16 th life win in 65 starts and he was clocked in 1.11.3kr off fast fractions (1.07.7kr at the 500; 1.09.9kr at the 1000). Den Of Warlock (6m Muscle Hill - Sabrina Hall-Garland Lobell) was next for jockey Kristine Kvasnes. Third was last year’s winner in record time, Be Mine de Houelle (8f Scipion du Goutier), that set the fast pace for Marie Bacsich and trainer

Franck Leblanc, before weakening around the final turn.