Grand National du Trot Paris-Turf (5th leg)

May 24, 2017 - Charles J. Bigeon teamed 1.4/1 favorite Afghan Barbes (7g Meaulnes du Corta -Nuance) to victory in today’s fifth leg of Gr. III Grand National du Trot Pars-Turf, this day held at Le Croise Laroche.

17 upper level trotters battled over the 2800 meter distance handicapped distance for a total purse of €90,000.

The winner recorded his 12th career victory in 37 starts now for €313.660 earned.

The 1.13.9kr timed winner, trained by Christian Bigeon for owner Andre Francis Bigeon, bested 78/1 Violine Mourotaise (8f LeRetour -Mourotaise) driven by Julien Dubois for trainer Emmanuel Rauulline. Third was 58/1 Voeland (8m Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree -Oquita d’Harcourt) with Rik Dupuydt aboard for trainer Marc De Cock and Stall Campus.

The 25 meter penalized Ursa Major was fourth at 56/1 and Vanae des Voirons ended fifth at 63/1.

This event was the Quinte+ race of the day, with a nice payoff (below).

Replay: http://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2017-05-24/5901/1

Thomas H. Hicks



