Prix de L’ille-et-Vilaine at Paris-Vincennes

February 8, 2017 - Today’s top race went to a harness racing Bigeon stable campaigner, and Charles J. and Christian earned three wins.

The opener this day was the €60,000 purse monte Prix de Douvres for apprentice jockeys and raced over 2175 meters by 10 starters. 1.6/1 Bixenta du Gers (6f Quinoa du Gers -Seventy Seven) scored for Jean-Yann Ricard and owner/trainer Jean-Michel Bazire clocked in 1.13.2kr. 6.3/1 Bella Dolce Serata (6f Prince Gede ) was second for Honorin Guerot and third went to 27/1 Baline de la Fye (6f Jam Pridem ) reined by Mlle. Noemie Hardy.

The Q+ Prix de l’lle-et-Vilaine (purse €50,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters) continued Bigeon success as Charles J. teamed the 1/2 favorite Afghan Barbes (7g Meaulnes du Corta -Nuance Barbes) that is trained by Christian Bigeon and breeder/owner Andre Francis Bigeon. 6.7/1 Ange de Lune (7g Laetenter Diem -Kera Elle) took second for owner/trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard, and third was 40.7/1 Ulysse Maria (9g Nuage de Lait ) with Romain Derieux up for owner/trainer Romain Berujat. Race time was a quick 1.11.8kr.

The €64,000 Prix de Bourg-en-Brosse (distance 2700 meters, 8 starters) went to 1.14.1kr timed, 1.3/1 odds, barefoot Bauloise Haufor (6f Kool du Caux -Hotesse des Pres) for the Bigeon team, driver Charles J. Bigeon and breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 7.2/1 Bora Bora Jiel (6f Rombaldi ) ended second for Franck Nivard and trainer J.L. Dersoir, with third to 8.3/1 Baileyse (6f Opus Viervil ) for Alexis Garandeau

The Prix de Rozay en Brie (purse €36,000, 2700 meters, 15 starters) went to 1.15.3kr timed, barefoot, 1.9/1 odds favorite, Design d’Herfraie (4g Gazouillis -Lavande d’Herfraie) with jockey Franck Nivard up. Franck Leblanc trains the winner for E. Baziller. This owner/trainer team also send out second finishing 19.4/1 Darcy de Touchyvon (4m Scipion du Goutier ) racing shoeless for Matthieu Mottier. Third was 3.4/1 Duc du Quenne (4m Sancho du Glay ) for Mathieu Abrivard and breeder/owner/trainer Sebastien Guarato.

The €36,000 purse Prix Vibraye (2700 meters, 14 starters) went to nose decided winning 1.7/1 odds Eros d’Amour (3m Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree -Ua d’amour) reined by Christophe Tierry for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner/breeder Emmanuel Trussardi. 5.7/1 Eureka Vrie (3m First de Retz -Intrigue de Vrie) was second for owner/driver Thomas Chalon, ahead for 18.8/1 Esprit Occagnes (3m Titan d’Occagnes -Soie d’Occagnes) for Thibault Viet and trainer Gabriel Angel Pou Pou. Winning time was 1.17.6kr for the quick finishing winner.

The monte Prix Henri Hellard (purse €50,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) went to 3/2 favorite Coco Flanel (5g Kaiser Soze -Organza Jet) with Yoann Lebourgeois aboard. The property of BVBA Rudavil bested 2.8/1 Cesar de Cateu (5g Orlando Vici ) with Camille Levesque in the irons for trainer Thomas and owner Pierre Levesque. 9.3/1 Carat d’Haufor (5g Saphir d’Haufor -Starssed du Closer) was third for Charles J. Bigeon and Christian Bigeon, the breeder/trainer/owner. Race time was 1.14kr.

The Bigeon family success continued in the Prix de Montlucon A (purse €36,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) with the 1.16.4kr victory earned by 1.6/1 Dornella de Janze (4f Un Amour d’Haufor -Ornella Mesloise) reined by Christian Bigeon, the owner/trainer. 5.5/1 Diva Meslinoise (4f Saphir d’Haufor -L’Andrezeenne) was second for David Thomain and third was 18/1 Diana des Lucas (4f Magnificent Rodney -Quinta des Lucas).

Julien Dubois’ Daisy Team (4f Timoko -Daisy Chain) won the Prix de Montlucon B (purse €36,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) timed in 1.17.8kr as 2.1/1 favorite. 3.6/1 Daisy Jenilou (4f Singalo -Rosee Jenikou) with Franck Nivard up was second, ahead of 3.9/1 Dayanna Masamyno (4f Redlight Jet -Kalinetta) for David Thomain. Dubois is owner and trainer of the winner that was bred by Ecurie D.

The end of Paris-Vincennes program Prix de Perigeux (purse €38,000, 2100 meters autostart, 13 starters) went to 1.13.6kr timed and 1/5 odds Calizza Boko (5f Qwerty -Trancosa Boko) for Franck Nivard. Mme. Camilla Vikstrom owns this Philippe Billard trainee. 18/1 Chamara de Guez (5f Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree -Laka de Guez) and Alexandre Abrivard finished second, this one a J-M Bazire trainee.