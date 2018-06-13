Vanatta and Vitruvio win at Agnano

Agnano Italy hosted two classic trots Sunday afternoon. The Gran Premio Unione Europa Filly (purse €88,000, 1600 meters autostart) was highlighted by the rallying victory by Vanatta (4f Pascia’Lest-Classic Toy-Malabar Man-Nina Toy Eden-Arnie Almahurst) timed in 1.12.6kr and reined by Roberto Vecchione.

Holger Ehlert trains this winner now of eight victories in 22 career starts for €113,739 earned. Viscanda Jet (4f Pine Chip-Nives Jet-Naglo) held second ahead of Venariareale Font (4f Conway Hall-Blitz-Sugarcane Hanover) and Pietro Gubellini. Vale Capar (4f Conway Hall-Madame Capar-Supergill) and Victoria Luis (4f Conway Hall-Danae del Ronco-Lemon Dra) completed the top five.

The companion Grand Premio Unione Europa (Open, purse €440,000, 2100 meters autostart) was won by 1.11.7kr timed Vitruvio (4m Adrian Chip-Tigre OM-Zebu-Noccalula OM) with trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro aboard for the winner’s ninth career victory in 25 starts now for €496,937 earned. Va’Pensiero Gar (4m Varenne-Gala’By Pass-Lemon Dra) was a game second for Ant. DiNardo and Valchiria OP (4f Ideale Luis-Mayadel Ronco-Toss Out) was third for Roberto Andreghetti. Victor Chuc SM (4m CC’s Chuckie T-Conversa SM-Lemon Dra) and Valdivia (4f Adrian Chip-Love On The Rocks-Donerail-Long Term Goal-Armbro Goal-Sunbeam Hanover) completed the top five to the line.

Last Saturday at Ostersund was the V75 day and the Gr. II Jamtlands Stora Pris, a UET Masters event, raced over 2140 meters autostart, with 700,000SWK to the winner.

The 1.10kr victory was earned by 1.7/1 Readly Express (6m Ready Cash-Caddie Dream-Viking Kronos) and driven by Jorma Kontio. The winner has two wins in three starts in 2018 and has 22 wins in 26 career outings for €1,573,709n earned. 15.1/1 Diamanten (5m Adrian Chip-Iata Kill-Ata Star L) was second for Erik Adielsson and trainer Stig H. Johansson. 27.9/1 Trendy OK (6f Varenne-Annette Hanover-Sierra Kosmos) was third for trainer/driver Alessandro Gocciadoro and fourth was Love Matters.

Gocciadoro also won the V75 Bronze (125,000SEK to the winner, 2640 meters autostart) with 1.12.5kr timed and 1.9/1 odds Volnik du Kras (4m Varenne-Oljka du Kros-Park Avenue Joe) that is owned by Anne Maria Ragau’.

Next up for the International trotters is June 16 in the Kymi Grand Prix at Kouvola Finland. The lineup is a good one led by Elitloppet 2018 winner Ringostarr Treb. He will face the iron tough FR veteran Aubrion du Gers that Jos, Verbeeck is named to drive for trainer J-M Bazire. Romain Derieux’ s Dijon is an emerging top level performer too.

The Kymi Grand Prix began in 1998 and past winners include Jag de Bellouet (timed 1.11.1kr), L’Amiral Mauzun, Commander Crowe, Rapide Lebel, Timoko, Trebol (two time winner), and Carbinieri (1.11kr race record holder).