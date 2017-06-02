Aiken has aces on track

Team Aiken flexed their muscles tonight (Thursday). The powerful Victorian stable ventured to the Shepparton trials with stable stars Lennytheshark and Hectorjayjay as they prepare for their upcoming harness racing interstate targets.

Both pacers are bound for Sydney on June 25 for the Gr.1 $100,000 Len Smith Mile at Tabcorp Park Menangle before heading further north for the Brisbane winter carnival at Albion Park.

The Gr.2 $50,000 Garrards Sunshine Sprint is scheduled for July 8 followed by the Gr.1 $200,000 UBET Blacks A Fake a week later.

The Blacks A Fake is the final leg of the 2016/17 Australian Pacing Gold Grand Circuit season.

The brilliant duo stepped out in a 2190m public trial with Hectorjayjay leading throughout and holding Lennytheshark by a neck margin at the finish line.

The milerate was 2:01.6 while the final half was covered in 56.8 seconds.

Neither horse was fully extended.

Hectorjayjay has not raced since finishing 5th behind Lennytheshark in the Miracle Mile on February 25.

The Dream Away gelding is expected to resume next Friday night at TABCORP Park, Melton in the $20,000 Young Pedro Free-For-All.

Hectorjayjay won both the Len Smith Mile and Sunshine Sprint last season before finishing second in the Blacks A Fake behind Ohoka Punter on a wet track

Lennytheshark, a last start winner of the Bulli Cup in 1:49.7 at Menangle on April 29 will head back to Sydney next week where is set to start in the $30,000 Golden Mile.

The Gr.3 feature is scheduled for next Saturday night.

Lennytheshark is yet to race at Albion Park.

Chris Barsby