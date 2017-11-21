Aiken trainee with sample irregularity

The Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory (ARFL) has advised Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) that O-desmethylvenlafaxine has been detected in the urine sample taken from MAORISFAVOURITESUN following its win in race 7, the FOWLER HOMES TROTTERS MOBILE (2300 metres) conducted at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Saturday 7 October 2017.

The “B” sample has been sent to Racing Analytical Services LTD (RASL) in Victoria.

Trainer Mr D. Aiken has been advised that HRNSW will continue its investigation into this sample irregularity and an inquiry will be conducted in due course.

Following the consideration of all available information, including the provision of submissions and associated documents by Mr Aiken, HRNSW Stewards have determined that Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 183 would not be invoked at this time.

Acting under the provisions of AHRR 183A, it has been determined that MAORISFAVOURITESUN, the horse subject of the certificate, shall not be nominated or compete in any race until the outcome of an Inquiry or investigation.

