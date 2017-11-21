Day At The Track

Aiken trainee with sample irregularity

08:21 PM 20 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
O-desmethylvenlafaxine, harness racing
O-desmethylvenlafaxine

The Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory (ARFL) has advised Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) that O-desmethylvenlafaxine has been detected in the urine sample taken from MAORISFAVOURITESUN following its win in race 7, the FOWLER HOMES TROTTERS MOBILE (2300 metres) conducted at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Saturday 7 October 2017.

The “B” sample has been sent to Racing Analytical Services LTD (RASL) in Victoria.

Trainer Mr D. Aiken has been advised that HRNSW will continue its investigation into this sample irregularity and an inquiry will be conducted in due course.

Following the consideration of all available information, including the provision of submissions and associated documents by Mr Aiken, HRNSW Stewards have determined that Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 183 would not be invoked at this time.

Acting under the provisions of AHRR 183A, it has been determined that MAORISFAVOURITESUN, the horse subject of the certificate, shall not be nominated or compete in any race until the outcome of an Inquiry or investigation.   

For further information on this matter please contact:

MICHAEL PRENTICE | INTEGRITY MANAGER

(02) 9722 6600 •  mprentice@hrnsw.com.au

GRANT ADAMS | CHAIRMAN OF STEWARDS

(02) 9722 6600 •  gadams@hrnsw.com.au

 

O-desmethylvenlafaxine

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Trotters ruled at Kittsondale
21-Nov-2017 01:11 AM NZDT
Smalltownthrowdown cruises wire-to-wire
20-Nov-2017 16:11 PM NZDT
Rubber Duck takes third straight
20-Nov-2017 16:11 PM NZDT
Freshmen begin second leg
20-Nov-2017 16:11 PM NZDT
Somebeachsomewhere battling cancer
20-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
Charmed Life wins Sunday $40,000 Open
20-Nov-2017 09:11 AM NZDT
World famous book revue
20-Nov-2017 05:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News