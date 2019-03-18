Aileron takes Kincsem Park feature

Aileron (7g Scarlet Knight -Quacelle-Jackpot de Relais) took today’s featured Janos Brody Memorial (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap, 12 entrants with one scratch) timed in 1.16.1kr.

The recent harness racing import from France (last start at Vincennes February 21) was reined by Imre Fazekas for trainer Jozsef Rutkai for owner Prolongo. Aileron, off at 2.2/1 odds, overcame a 20 meter penalty, quickly caught his rivals and raced in the death seat before moving to the front entering the final turn from which he moved to an eventual three length score.

The 20 meter handicapped and 11.4/1 Victory Knick (7g Cantab Hall-Lapponia Knick-Lindy’s Crown) rallied late for second with Joze Sagaj aboard for

trainer Emil Csordas.

Third was 2/1 Timoteo (7m Abano As -Ghirlanda As-Diamond Way) reined by Veljko Mazsity up. Milliondollar Lux and game pacesetter Sanger Ms took the fourth and fifth purse checks.

Unfortunately this classic race resulted in fines and suspensions for irregular whipping and failure to comply with post parade instructions.

The winner was ordered to inspection for doping.

There were two interesting races on the undercard. The Koppany DIJ (purse 600,000Huf, 1900 meters autostart) went to 1.6/1 favorite Urzulina (6f Maximus Lindy-Cicciolina Fling-Supergill) from post one timed in 1.20.6kr with Csaba Lakatos up. Kabala Menes Kft bred this winner.



Urzulina -Kincsem Park photo Urzulina -Kincsem Park photo

On a sad note, the exceptional Supergill (1985 by Super Bowl-Winky’s Gill-Bonefish) died this week in Italy at age 34. He was a US$500,000 yearling in 1986 and stood at stud for six years at Castleton Farm before export to Italy. Supergill (3, 1:53.3; US$664,194), an eight time winner in 22 starts at age two and three (at two, winner of Peter Haughton Memorial, second in E H Harriman Challenge Cup; at three, second in Breeders' Crown, Stanley Dancer Trot, third in World Trotting Derby), was a sire titan.

He sired sons who also were successful in the breeding barn, like Malabar Man, Toss Out, the sire of Robert Bi, and Current Cast, but also the world record filly Giant Diablo, dam of D’One.

Supergill is probably one of the best broodmare sires in recent years, with horses like Mosaique Face, Blur, Civil Action, Corleone Kosmos, More Chips, Look MP, Jalopy (dam of Panne de Moteur), Egon Lavec, Tycoon Conway Hall, Ravenna, Occhione Jet, First Lavec, and Couch Doctor.



Supergill at his Italian Home Stud Allevamenti Toniatti Supergill at his Italian Home Stud Allevamenti Toniatti

Earlier in the Ali DIJ (purse 400,000Huf, 2400 meters autostart) saw 4.9/1 Iago d’Amore (3m Mago d’Amore-Indyran-Uronometro) score an impressive 1.16.5kr victory in his first 2019 appearance.

Mitja Slavic teamed the Zoltan Ozvar trainee that Branislav Mukity bred in Szerbia. He was away second behind the previously unbeaten Longines (5f Conway Hall-Kentucky Love Song-Valley Victor) that Andrea Fazekas drove for trainer Imre Fazekas, also making her first 2019 start, after recording ten straight wins in 2017-2018. Longines led until mid-stretch when Iago d’Amore powered past for a four length score.