Air Force Hanover behind the eight-ball

YONKERS, NY, Monday, May 20, 2019--Air Force Hanover, who won the faster of last weekend's two harness racing elimination races, finds himself stuck behind the eight-ball for Yonkers Raceway's 29th Art Rooney Pace.

The $300,000 event, for 3-year-old colts and geldings, goes as Saturday night's (May 25th) 10th race, with the dozen-race card offering its usual first post of 6:50 PM.

Air Force Hanover, despite going the distance this past Saturday (1:52.4), did not overly impress his trainer.

"He wasn't as good as I wanted him to be," Brian Brown said. "He did the same thing (2017 Rooney and Messenger winner) Downbytheseaside did when he was here (Yonkers).

"He'd open up a lead and start waiting for someone, and (Air Force Hanover) did it, too.

"I'm not saying he's going open up a lead from an eight-hole, because they are some good horses inside of him, but we're going to use an eye hood with some holes in it this time around. Hopefully, it makes him more aggressive without being out of control," Brown said.

Air Force Hanover, a son of Somebeachsomewhere co-owned by County Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo & W. J. Donovan, has a pair of wins in three seasonal starts. Dave Miller again has the assignment.

Last week's other $40,000 elim winner Bettor's Wish, landed post position No. 6, with Dexter Dunn driving for co-owner/trainer Chris Ryder. The son of Bettor's Delight went down the road in 1:53.2.

The field for the Rooney is as such...1-Captain Malicious (Mark MacDonald), 2-Rollwithpapajoe (Joe Bongiorno), 3-Branquinho (Tyler Buter), 4-Buddy Hill (Brian Sears), 5-Price Hanover (Dan Dube), 6-Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn), 7-Blood Money (Scott Zeron), 8-Air Force Hanover (Dave Miller),

The companion event, the 15th Lismore for soph pacing fillies, goes for $109,234 as the ninth race.

It drew out this way...1-Mi Nina Bonita (Brent Holland), 2-Rock N McRoll (Dube), 3-Queen of the Pride (Jordan Stratton), 4-As Time Goes By (George Brennan), 5-Bestseller Hanover (Jason Bartlett), 6-Privacy Hanover (Bartlett also listed), 7-Rockn' Philly (Tim Tetrick), 8-Annie Hill (Sears).

This story shall be updated.