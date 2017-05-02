Alabar weanling inspection day on Sunday

A He’s Watching half-sister to the brilliant Arms Of An Angel (1:49.5, 3rd Miracle Mile)

Alabar NZ are once again this year selling a highly impressive consignment of harness racing foals in the Auckland Autumn Weanling and All Age Sale at Karaka.

Alabar are holding their popular Inspection Day for the draft of 52 weanlings at their farm at Seagrove Road, Waiau Pa this Sunday (7 May) between 1 and 3pm. All are welcome.

The 2017 sale is being held on Sunday the 21st of May, commencing 12 noon.

Buyers this year will also have an extra opportunity to few the weanlings.

PGG Wrightson are holding an Open Day for all sale entries at the Karaka Sale Centre between 1 and 4pm on the Saturday prior to the sale. All the Alabar weanlings will also be available for inspection on this day.

The 2017 Alabar draft features weanlings by:

- the proven leading sires Art Major, Mach Three and Majestic Son,

- Shadow Play who is Australia’s leading sire of individual two-year-old winners this season,

- the up-and-coming sires A Rocknroll Dance, Auckland Reactor, Betterthancheddar, Big Jim and Peak,

- and, excitingly the first weanlings by He’s Watching and Sunshine Beach.

He’s Watching was an absolute superstar on the racetrack – he was the unbeaten US 2yo Pacer of the Year, the winner of the Meadowlands Pace and retired as the fastest horse in the world.

Sunshine Beach is a world champion son of Somebeachsomewhere and was the first horse to defeat Captaintreacherous, doing so in the $500,000 Battle Of Brandywine.

Three of the feature yearlings in a very strong 2017 Alabar weanling draft are an Art Major filly who is a full sister to the dual NZYSS Final winner Isaiah, a He’s Watching half-sister to the brilliant Arms Of An Angel (1:49.5, 3rd Miracle Mile) and a Sunshine Beach half-brother to the top WA filly Maczaffair (2017 Dainty’s Daughter Classic).

Further information is available from Alabar NZ (09 232 1800) or PGG Wrightson (03 372 0967).

Click here for the catalogue