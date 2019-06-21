Day At The Track

Alabar announces 2019/2020 Service Fees

04:49 PM 21 Jun 2019 NZST
Always B Miki, harness racing
Always B Miki is to stand for $7,000 this coming season
Barbara Livingston photo

Alabar is pleased to announce the service fees for our 2019/20 roster – a line-up which boasts a strong mix of proven harness racing sires and exciting young stallions.

Heading the list is Art Major at a fee that remains unchanged. Art Major has once again enjoyed another stellar twelve months and continues to sire winners at the very highest level.

Art Major looks assured of serving another full book of mares in 2019/20 so breeders are asked to book early to avoid missing out.

Ultimate Machete is our new addition this season. We are thrilled to be standing him as he is a record-breaking, multiple Horse-of-the-Year son of Bettors Delight with a pedigree laden with stakes winners.

Always B Miki is a stallion who undoubtedly has all the credentials to be a successful sire and he represents great value to Southern Hemisphere breeders. The fastest standardbred of all time has served three consecutive full books in the US at US$12,500.

His first crop yearlings will certainly light up the sale rings in America later this year.

Always B Miki has also enjoyed tremendous support in both Australia and NZ serving 77 stakes winners or dams of stakes winners to date incl the dams of such current stars as Princess Tiffany, Ride High, Pelosi, Bettor Joy, Mirragon, etc.

Vincent is another extremely exciting young stallion who we have a lot of faith in. A winner of 16 of his 19 starts, Vincent is the horse that Mark Purdon believed was going to take the place of Lazarus and be the next industry superstar.

You can access Vincent at an extremely competitive fee and capitalise on the wonderful support he received in his first season.

Rock N Roll Heaven, Roll With Joe and Sportswriter are proven Group One stallions, and all three continue to enhance their record with a constant supply of new high quality winners.

We are extremely proud of our two trotting stallions and how their progeny are performing.

Majestic Son continues to set the standard in the trotting ranks. He will once again be the champion stallion in both New Zealand and Australia thanks to stars such as Sundees Son, Alpha Male, Royal Charlotte, Majestic Man, Enhance Your Calm etc.

Peak has made a strong start to his career. From a small crop, he already has four two year old winners across Australia and New Zealand – that number is second only to the great Muscle Hill.

Our roster is rounded out with the young Group One stallions A Rocknroll Dance, Betterthancheddar, Auckland Reactor, He’s Watching, Sunshine Beach and Sir Lincoln.

Our full roster is available below:

Stallion

Standing

Aus Fee (incl GST)

NZ Fee (plus GST)

A Rocknroll Dance*

NZ

$5,000

$5,000

Always B Miki*

Aus

$7,000

$7,000

Art Major

Aus

$14,000

$14,000

Auckland Reactor

Aus

$2,500

$2,500

Betterthancheddar

Aus

$4,400

$4,000

He’s Watching

NZ

$5,000

$5,000

Majestic Son

NZ

$5,000

$5,000

Peak

NZ

$2,500

$2,500

Rock N Roll Heaven

Aus

$8,000

$7,000

Roll With Joe

Aus

$6,600

N/A

Sir Lincoln (Lincoln Royal)

NZ

$2,000

$2,000

Sportswriter

Aus

$4,400

$4,000

Sunshine Beach USA

Aus

$4,000

$4,000

Ultimate Machete*

NZ

$3,300

$3,000

Vincent*

Aus

$4,950

$4,500

*Standing in conjunction with Nevele R Stud.

Important Notes:

- After previously being based in New Zealand, Auckland Reactor and Sportswriter will be standing at our Australian farm this season.

- Shadow Play will not be returning this season and Grinfromeartoear has been retired due to age-related health issues.

