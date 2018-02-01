Alabar entries - Melbourne APG Yearling Sale

The Melbourne APG Yearling Sale is this Sunday and it proves to be a great one!
The catalogue looks outstanding and there will be plenty on offer for everyone.
The sale forms part of a big weekend with the Social BBQ on Friday night at Oaklands Junction and the Hunter Cup meeting on Saturday night.
Melbourne APG Yearling Sale
Date: Sunday February 4th 2018 at 11am
Venue: Oaklands Sales Complex
Online Sales Catalogue
SELECTION OF ALABAR SIRED LOTS
Colt Thirty One wins Victoria Derby!
Colt Thirty One produced a stirring home straight sprint to win the Group 1 Victorian Derby at Melton on Saturday night. (Watch Replay)
The son of Mach Three drew the back line which meant he stayed out of the early speed burn and settled midfield.
As the field rounded the home bend he came wide and finished over the top of everyone to win over Poster Boy and The Devils Own (Art Major).
That is back to back Victoria Derby wins for the progeny of Mach Three after Out Little General won last year.
Bred and raced by Kevin and Kay Seymour, Colt Thirty One is out of the Perfect Art mare Charm Personified.
Major Roll wins Breeders Plate
Roll With Joe sired the winner of the first two year old stakes race of the season with Major Rollwinning the Group Three Leeton Breeders Plate! (Watch Replay)
Major Roll went straight to the front and never looked back. Powering home in 57.8, he won by a commanding 18.3 metres.
The son of Roll With Joe has now won both his starts and has earnings of $27,600.
Congratulations to Dave Hargraves & Steve Maguire!
Roll With Joe has now already sired seven two year old stakes winners from his three crops!
Strong Brisbane results for Alabar stallions
Alabar stallions were well represented at the Brisbane APG yearling sale this past Sunday and they also sold well.
The sale topper was the Mach Three colt out of English Elegance which was offered by Greg Mitchell and sold for $60,000.
The first He's Watching to be sold anywhere in the world was out of The Oval Office and he sold for $32,000. Offered by Lizette Donohoe, he was a stunning colt.
Roll With Joe had two sell for an average of $26,000 - Exclusif colt ($32,000) and Kotare Cameo colt ($20,000).
A Rocknroll Dance had a colt sell for $30,000 (Tout Le Monde) and also sired the highest priced filly - a lovely filly out of the Christian Cullen mare Rich Heritage who made $26,000.
Overall Alabar stallions sired the eleven highest priced lots.
A collection of photos of some of the Alabar sired yearlings on offer at the Australian Pacing Gold Melbourne Yearling Sale on Sunday the 4th of February 2018.
For further details - http://bit.ly/2DyMvRk