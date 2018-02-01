Alabar entries - Melbourne APG Yearling Sale

The Melbourne APG Yearling Sale is this Sunday and it proves to be a great one!

The catalogue looks outstanding and there will be plenty on offer for everyone.



The sale forms part of a big weekend with the Social BBQ on Friday night at Oaklands Junction and the Hunter Cup meeting on Saturday night.

Melbourne APG Yearling Sale

Date: Sunday February 4th 2018 at 11am

Venue: Oaklands Sales Complex

Online Sales Catalogue



SELECTION OF ALABAR SIRED LOTS