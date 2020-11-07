Alabar hits the jackpot with Always B Miki

The Southern Hemisphere's largest standardbred stud farm, Alabar, are standing some of the finest harness racing stallions in the world but one of those stallions, Always B Miki seems to have hit the jackpot.

Always B Miki has a total of 112 two-year-olds with 53 starters and 23 race winners with just on $2 million in earnings to date.

His service fee in the USA was at $12,500 in 2020 and has been announced at the same price for 2021.

Down Under his service fee is just $7,000 this season and appears to be a real bargain.

His first crop to the races has produced to date an outstanding group of top two-year-olds including five $100,000 plus winners, three colts and two fillies.

The amazing thing about Always B Miki is that he has shown he can leave champion horses with his first crop, something all breeders pray and hope for.

Always B Miki has the two richest pacing two-year-olds in North America, Southwind Gendry $583,069 (13 starts 10 wins) and the unbeaten Perfect Sting $534,300 (10 starts 10 wins).

His other $100,000 plus winners are the colt Always A Miki $147,708 (11 starts 3 wins) and the two fillies JK Alwaysbalady $214,407 (9 starts 2 wins) and Grace Hill $210,947 (7 starts 4 wins).

It is interesting to note what dam-sires these Always B Miki five two-year-olds were out of;

Southwind Gendry is out of a Cams Card Shark mare Gamblers Passion p3, 1:50.4 ($123,100)

Perfect Sting is out of a Bettors Delight mare Shebestingin p3, 1:47 ($760,038)

JK Alwaysbalady is out of a Art Major mare JK Shesalady p2, 1:50.1 ($972,730)

Grace Hill is out of a Western Terror mare Western Silk p3, 1:50.1 ($1,729,708)

Always A Miki is out of a Somebeachsomewhere mare Beach Gal p3, 1:49.3 ($506,170)

Southwind Gendry

There is no doubt that Always B Miki is having a sensational first crop to the races. It remains to be seen just how much of an impact he is going to make on the breeding scene long term!