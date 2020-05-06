Alabar's best ever consignment

The annual sale of weanlings at Karaka, through the support of Alabar and Woodlands Studs, has become a significant date on the harness racing calendar - and a well proven source of top horses.

This year, Covid-19 means the sale has had to go online via gavelhouse.com.

This maybe a change of format but the quality is still very much there and, in the eyes of many, the catalogue of weanlings is the best ever.

The Alabar consignment of 57 weanlings features no fewer than seven that are from $100,000+ winning mares:

Alchemist ($351,805), Alta Serena ($593,618), La Joconde ($153,285), Safin ($176,360), Samantha Q ($130,597), Trigirl Brigade ($143,711) and Twist N Shout ($112,741).

Quite amazing for a weanling sale consignment - and put into perspective by the fact that there were only 19 $100,000+ winning broodmares represented in the whole Auckland catalogue of the National Standardbred Yearling Sale this year.

There are also 14 weanlings in the consignment that are half-brothers or sisters to $100,000+ winners.

These include half-sisters to two of Australasia's leading Open Class pacers this season in Alta Orlando (winner of the Schweppes Sprint and third in the NSW Miracle Mile) and Classie Brigade (winner of the Kaikoura Cup and third in the NZ Cup).

A real highlight of the Alabar consignment is nine weanlings from the first crop of former superstar, Vincent .

These weanlings are attractive, muscular types and are all great walkers.

A view of the photos and videos of the Vincents is an absolute must.



Lot 78 (Vincent - Alta Serena) filly

Many outstanding horses have come off the Alabar NZ property in recent years.

In fact, two of New Zealand's most exciting horses of the moment - the star of the South, U May Cullect and the Auckland Cup winner, Self Assured were both bred and raised at Alabar NZ.

This season's exciting two-year-old filly, Ariella is another bred and raised at the Waiau Pa nursery.

The daughter of Art Major was sold by Alabar at the 2018 weanling sale and showed herself to be among the best of her age when she won the Gr3 Alabar Fillies Classic at Invercargill in 2:41.5 for 2200m - a New Zealand record for a two-year-old filly.

"This is definitely the strongest consignment of weanlings we've presented for sale.

"The enforced cancellation of the sale was a setback at the time but NZ Bloodstock have provided us with the great alternative of presenting the catalogue on gavelhouse.com.

"Importantly, all the weanlings will still be Harness Millions eligible.

"Getting all the photos and videos taken was a huge job but it means everyone has as much information as possible. Some inspections should also be possible next week so people should contact us if they're interested in doing so." Graeme Henley, Alabar NZ

The full consignment is now online on gavelhouse.com. Bidding starts on 20 May and closes 27 May.

For further information contact Cam Bray at NZB Standardbred (cam.bray@nzb.co.nz, 021 737 199) or Graeme Henley at Alabar NZ (graeme@alabar.co.nz, 0274 870 901).