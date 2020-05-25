Buyers looking to Vicbred Advantage

The gavelhouse.com weanling sale, featuring 55 weanlings from Alabar NZ, is well underway.

The harnes racing sale is generating considerable interest as it builds to its conclusion on Wednesday. The first lot closes at 1pm (NZ time), Wednesday 27 May.

A real feature of the Alabar consignment is the number of lots that are Vicbred eligible.

The $9.1 million Vicbred series is the jewel in the crown of Victorian racing.

Foals bred in New Zealand are Vicbred eligible if they are sired by a Victorian based stallion.

This is a huge advantage as they are eligible for both the Vicbred and also the NZ Sires Stakes.

The weanlings being sold in the current gavelhouse.com sale can sustain their Vicbred eligibility by payment of NZ$240 by 31 August 2020.

The possibility of the pin-hooking of weanlings for resale in Australia as yearlings is a highlight of this year's sale.

This has been opened up by the fact that the recently announced Nutrien Australian National Yearling Sale set down for next April will not require Australian brands for yearlings to be eligible for entry in the sale.

Vicbred eligibility will be highly desirable for any weanlings being purchased with this aim in mind.

Twenty nine of the Alabar consignment are Vicbred eligible:

Two by Always B Miki - both quality colts, one from a mare that won eight in NZ and the other from a Christian Cullen grand-daughter of Armalight.

Seven by the champion sire, Art Major - these incl a full-brother to Alta Maestro, a half-brother to Gotta Go Ya Hu, a colt from (Famous) Alchemist, a full-sister to Star Galleria and fillies closely related to Chase Auckland and One Dream.

Three by Rock N Roll Heaven - incl a half-sister to Classie Brigade and a filly from a daughter of Alta Serena.

Nine by exciting new sire Vincent - incl fillies from Alta Serena and Twist N Shout, half-sisters to Eamon Maguire and Dynamite Denn Nee and a filly from a full sister to Monkey King.

There are also two by Betterthancheddar , two by Shadow Play and four by Sunshine Beach (incl a half-sister to Alta Orlando).

The full consignment is online on gavelhouse.com.

For further information contact Cam Bray at NZB Standardbred (cam.bray@nzb.co.nz, 021 737 199) or Graeme Henley at Alabar NZ (graeme@alabar.co.nz, 0274 870 901).