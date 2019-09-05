Alabar welcomes first foal

Art Major, sire of the first foal of the year born at Alabar Australia

Spring is in the air - and, with it, the excitement of new standardbred foals and the beginnings of harness racing dreams for owners.

The first foal of the year has been born at Alabar Australia. A magnificent Art Major filly, out of Iridium Castle arrived safely earlier this week.

To watch the mare and foal click on this link.

Iridium Castle (Mach Three-Rhodium Castle (Western Terror) is owned and bred by the Castle Family Pty Ltd. In a short racing career, she was lightly raced as a 2yo, being placed on a few occasions at Bathurst and Leeton.

Her dam Rhodium Castle (Western Terror-Nickel Castle (Butler B G) was a smart racehorse, winning the 2yo Youthful Stakes for Andy and Kate Gath. She also won two at Menangle and was runner-up in the G1 Oaks Final. She retired with 9 wins and 16 placings for $89,000.

As a broodmare Rhodium Castle has produced three foals to race. Apart from Iridium Castle, there are full brothers in Micrometeor (7 wins and 7 placings for $47,000), and Highclere who has just one 2yo Maryborough minor placing for trainer-driver Lisa Miles.

The Alabar sire roster this year is super impressive with a group of proven sires and exciting young stallions.

Heading the list is Art Major. Then there's new addition Ultimate Machete; the fastest standardbred of all time in Always B Miki; and young stallion Vincent, winner of 16 of his 19 starts.

Proven G1 stallions in Rock N Roll Heaven, Roll With Joe and Sportswriter are also now serving mares at Alabar, as well as the outstanding Auckland Reactor, A Rocknroll Dance, Betterthancheddar, He's Watching, Sunshine Beach and Sir Lincoln.

After previously being based in New Zealand, Alabar has announced both Auckland Reactor and Sportswriter are standing at the Australian farm this season.

Two trotting stallions in Majestic Son and Peak are certain to be in demand as their progeny are putting the scores on the board.

Alabar, a leader in the breeding industry, has announced that Art Major's books are now closed in Australia. However, reserve bookings will be taken during office hours. Limited numbers of bookings are still available in New Zealand.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura