Alabar with another outstanding draft

The NZ National Weanling Sale is being held at Karaka this coming Monday, 3 May. The first lot sells at 12pm.

There are 130 lots catalogued in the sale and 52 of these are consigned by Alabar NZ.

All 52 weanlings in the Alabar consignment will paraded at Karaka at 2:30pm this Sunday, the day prior to the sale.

Alabar have specialised in selling weanlings for a number of years and have sold the likes of Jack Mac (sold for $21,000 and now a two-time Gr1 winner of $285,973), Majestuoso (sold for $6,000 and now the winner of the Vic Trotting Derby and Australasian Trotters Ch’ship) and this year’s exciting Always B Miki two-year-old filly, Montana Glory (sold for $24,000 and now a NZSS Heat winner and second in the Gr1 Caduceus Club Classic)

The 2021 Alabar weanling consignment is jam packed with highlights.

The consignment is headed with 16 weanlings (6 colts and 10 fillies) by champion sire, Art Major .

These include:

Lot 31 – a filly from the smart Mach Three mare, Take A Bet. The winner of 3 races from just 6 starts, she is a daughter of the good filly Kabet so is a three quarter-sister to this season’s Harness Millions 3yo filly winner, Off N Gone.

Lot 31 Art Major - Take A Bet filly

Lot 99 – a lovely colt out of a race winning daughter of the NZ Horse of the Year and Australian 3yo Pacer of the Year, Elect To Live – the dam also of the Harness Jewels winner, Gotta Go Harmony.



Lot 99 Art Major - Gotta Go Jet Away colt

Lot 124 – a half-sister to the outstanding pacer, Jack Mac – a multiple Gr1 winner in WA including the Golden Slipper Stakes.

Lot 124 Art Major - Matavutu filly

The consignment also features 8 weanlings (4 colts and 4 fillies) by Always B Miki who is quite possibly the most exciting young sire in the world today. He was the leading first season sire in NA in 2020 and is off to a great start with his first 2yo’s in New Zealand and Australia in 2021.

These include:

Lot 50 – a colt out of the top racemare (Famous) Alchemist, a multiple group winner and the winner of over $300,000 in New Zealand and Western Australia.

Lot 50 Always B Miki - Alchemist colt

Lot 93 – an absolute quality filly whose dam is an Art Major daughter of the Gr1 winner Coburg, so is a half-sister to Veste – a Gr1 winner herself and the dam of this season’s NZ Sires Stakes 3yo Final winner, It’s All About Faith.

Lot 93 Always B Miki - Franconia filly

Vincent is a sire whose first yearlings are impressing all the best judges. They sold well at the yearling sales and have broken in beautifully. There are 10 Vincents (5 colts and 5 fillies) in the consignment.

These include:

Lot 77 – a half-sister to the $500,000 winner, Cyamach (1:50.8), Star of Montana (1:53.2) and also this season’s talented youngsters the 3yo, Cya Art and 2yo Cya Doit.



Lot 77 Vincent - Cyathea filly

Lot 112 – a half-brother to the top free-for-all pacer, Alta Orlando – a sub-1:50 pacer who has won over $800,000 to date and was third in last season’s NSW Miracle Mile.



Lot 112 Vincent - La Joconde colt

The consignment also presents the first offspring of the NZ Three and Four-Year-Old Pacer of the Year, Ultimate Machete . There are four great examples (3 colts and 1 filly) of Ultimate Machete’s weanlings in the consignment.

These include:

Lot 120 – an athletic colt of the 1:57.7 2yo filly and winner of the NZYSS 2yo Graduette, Martine Maguire. This is an excellent pedigree with Martine Maguire being a full-sister to the outstanding filly and Northern Oaks winner, Lizzie Maguire.



Lot 120 Ultimate Machete - Martine Maguire colt

On the trotting side there are 6 weanlings (3 colts and 3 fillies) by NZ and Australia’s champion trotting sire, Majestic Son .

These include:

Lot 81 – A half-brother to Cyclone Chief which ran second in the Aust Breeders Crown as a 2yo. He is out of a Muscle Yankee mare and is a three-quarter brother in blood to the multiple Gr1 winning star son of Majestic Son, Glenferrie Typhoon.

Lot 81 Majestic Son - Cyclone Dani colt

Another trotting highlight is:

Lot 106 – a Father Patrick colt who is from a Love You mare which has already produced the NZ 2yo Trotting Filly of the Year, Aoraki.



Lot 106 Father Patrick - Iditarod colt

Full details of all lots including photos and videos are available at https://www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz/sales/21nsws

Further information on the sale is available from Cam Bray at NZB Standardbred – 021737199, Cam.Bray@nzb.co.nz