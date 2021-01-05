Aladdin Sees All Stars Out in Style

The All Stars Stable finished in style at Alexandra Park on 31 December when Aladdin (NZ) ( Sweet Lou ) sprinted to a harness racing victory in the $200,000 Listed NZB Standardbred Harness Million 3YO Colts & Geldings Final (2200m).

On their final night of racing before changing the course of their careers, champion trainers Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen delivered their owners yet another trophy when producing the quinella in the inaugural running of a Harness Million event for three-year-olds.

Courtesy of a pinpoint drive by Tim Williams, Aladdin sprinted along the inner to beat his stablemate Shan Noble (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) in an exciting finish.

Aladdin joined the Purdon-Rasmussen barn after Victorian owner Jean Feiss purchased him for $140,000 out of Woodlands Stud’s draft at the 2019 National Standardbred Yearling Sale.

Feiss and her husband Bill raced the pacer until just last week when he was purchased by fellow Australian owners Adam, Terry and Ben Cormack.

Incredibly, the three-year-old was having his first start for the South Australian owners in the Listed NZB Standardbred Harness Million 3YO Colts & Geldings Final.

Williams kept Aladdin out of the early rush for the lead before pressing forward to take the front with 1800 metres left to run.

The reinsman then opted to slot his charge into a cosy run in the trail behind Shan Noble, who charged around to the front for Mark Purdon.

Aladdin then powered along the passing lane to score by a half-head over Shan Noble, with American Dealer (NZ) (American Ideal) in third.

Aladdin

American Dealer fought on bravely after working around the field and sitting parked for the last lap of Thursday night’s feature.

The Ray Green trained three-year-old was followed across the line by B D Joe (NZ) ( Roll With Joe ) and Luke John (NZ) ( Mach Three ), who both put in strong efforts to run fourth and fifth respectively.

Aladdin’s victory was good reward for the pacer after he put up a huge performance in the most recent lucrative event for New Zealand’s three-year-old colts and geldings.

Previously, the pacer was forced to race three-wide and parked throughout the Group One $138,000 Woodlands Stud Sires Stakes Final (1980m) on New Zealand Cup Day at Addington in November.

Despite the tough trip, Aladdin dug deep for a gallant third behind fellow NZB Standardbred Yearling Sales graduate, It’s All About Faith (NZ) ( Captaintreacherous ).

