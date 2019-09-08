Alagna, McCarthy snag stakes triple

MILTON, September 7, 2019 - Harness racing trainer Tony Alagna was set up for a successful Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park and walked away with a trio of victories in the Champlain and Simcoe Stakes .

A total of five stakes races were contested on Saturday's 12-race card. Rookie pacers made up the bulk of the marquee events with four Champlain divisions, while a field of seven sophomore pacing fillies clashed in the $168,557 Simcoe Stakes.

Although the races aren't contested on paper, the Alagna barn entered Saturday's stakes with the morning-line favourite in all five races. A new saying of "three out of five ain't bad" could work following Saturday's action.

Alagna's Tall Drink Hanover ran her win streak to five races, taking the Simcoe in stakes-record fashion.

Sent on her way as the 2-5 choice, the three-year-old daughter of Captaintreacherous watched the early proceedings from third spot, but was given her cue from driver Andrew McCarthy just moments after an opening quarter-mile paced in :26.4.

Setting the tone through a half-mile in :54.3, Tall Drink Hanover and McCarthy were still in command after three-quarters in 1:22.3, and then braced for the challenges of Boadicea and Sunny Dee as the field straightened for home.

'Tall Drink' dug in gamely to repel a closing Boadicea, who settled for second, crossing the wire a half-length winner in a new Simcoe Stakes standard of 1:49.1. Sunny Dee was third and Better Single was fourth.

"I was looking at the lines on that mare (Boadicea) Jonathan (Drury) was driving, and even Trevor Henry's filly (Sunny Dee) - they both looked like they've been racing terrific," said McCarthy. "Jonathan's mare sounded like she had a lot of go behind me, and mid-stretch, I kind of had to call on her and make sure she went right on because I knew she was coming."

Tall Drink Hanover arrived at the Simcoe off four-consecutive stakes tallies, including wins in a division of the Adioo Volo and the $100,362 Shady Daisy final, for owners Alagna Racing LLC, Marvin Katz and Riverview Racing LLC.

After a tough start to her season, the bay, bred by Hanover Shoe Farms, now has seven wins from 11 starts on the campaign.

"She had an unfortunate start, a couple bad posts, a couple bad trips," noted McCarthy. "But she's really making up for lost time now. She's gotten very sharp."

She paid $2.90 for the Simcoe score.

Tall Drink Hanover

The Alagna barn also made trips to the winner's circle at the start and conclusion of the four Champlain divisions.

Reflect With Me was dominant in her capture of the first $94,299 Champlain division for two-year-old pacing fillies.

The Alagna trainee beat five foes in a stakes record 1:51.1 for her third consecutive stakes victory. Kat finished 2¾ lengths adrift of the odds-on favourite, with Karma Seelster finishing third.

Driver McCarthy sent Reflect With Me to the lead in a backstretch brush after getting away fourth from post four. He would not be required to lift a line again as his Captaintreacherous filly remained in control for the remainder of the mile. Early leader Kat turned away fourth-place-finisher Off the Press in a :27.3 opening quarter, but Reflect With Me would trip the teletimer for the remaining fractions with a half in :56, three quarters in 1:24.1, and a lively :27 final quarter. Kat was unable to make headway down the lane after riding the pocket for the majority of the mile, while Karma Seelster showed late pace to grab the show spot.

"She was very good tonight," said McCarthy. "She had a couple of weeks off to freshen her up a bit, and she was feeling really good about herself tonight once I got her to the front. Midway through the last turn the engine started revving, and she wanted me to let her pace a little bit, but I was just trying to keep her steady. Then I let her pace in the stretch and she was good."

She has now visited the winner's circle four times from six outings and earned more than $130,000 for owners Brittany Farms and Brad Grant. Her trophy cabinet also includes silverware from the Whenyouwishuponastar and the Eternal Camnation, both of which she won in August. A win ticket on her returned $2.50.

Reflect With Me