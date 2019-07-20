Day At The Track

Alagna on target with three wins

05:14 PM 20 Jul 2019 NZST
Ramona Hill,Harness racing
Ramona Hill scores, one of three winners on the night for both trainer Tony Alagna and driver Andy McCarthy
Lisa photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Trainer Tony Alagna was on target at the Meadowlands Friday night, scoring three times in the second harness racing leg of the Kindergarten Classic series for 2-year-olds.

Ramona Hill got things going for Alagna in the second race filly trot. The daughter of Muscle Hill-Lock Down Lindy led at every call on the way to an easy 4¾-length score over Jula Beauty Am in 1:54.1, giving her two wins in as many Kindergarten - and lifetime - starts. Andy McCarthy was in the sulky behind the 1-9 favorite.

In the very next race, 22-1 longshot Captain Kirk sat a three-hole trip before bursting through between rivals late to record a nose win over 3-5 shot Captain Nemo - who is also trained by Alagna - in a division for pacing colts and geldings. Captain Kirk, a son of Captaintreacherous-Aria Hanover who was driven by Yannick Gingras, completed the mile in 1:51.2 in winning his first career race in two tries.

Alagna would have to wait until the 14th and final race on the program to complete his three-bagger, as his Chief Mate scored in 1:51.1 in another colts and geldings pace. The 2-5 public choice, who is a son of Captaintreacherous-Heaven Forbid, held on by a nose over a fast-closing Bombshell Hanover. Like Ramona Hill, Chief Mate has now made both of his lifetime starts in the Kindergarten and won them both.

SATURDAY POST TIME CHANGE: Due to the anticipated extreme high heat, Saturday's 13-race program will begin at 8 p.m.

A LITTLE MORE: McCarthy and Dave Miller paced the driver's colony with three wins apiece, while Gingras and Andy Miller each had a pair. ... Trainer Marcus Melander had two winners on the card. ... All-source handle on the 14-race program totaled $2,306,944. There have been 57 race dates at the Big M in 2019, and on 56 occasions, handle has exceeded the $2.3-million mark.

 

By Dave Little

Meadowlands Media Relations

 

20-Jul-2019 17:07 PM NZST
