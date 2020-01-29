Day At The Track

Alan Galloway installed as a Living Legend

11:05 PM 28 Jan 2020 NZDT
Harness racing
HRV Trots Media
Alabar Farms’ Alan Galloway has been installed as a Caduceus Club Living Legend, honouring a significant contribution to the Australasian breeding industry.

Mr Galloway accepted his award via video after being unable to attend the announcement, part of the Del-Re National A. G Hunter Cup barrier draw, owing to the death of his father, Alan Snr.

Mr Galloway said he was “honoured” to receive the award and dedicated it to his father.

His son, Tom, and Alabar Farms’ Brett Coffey were in attendance to accept the award on his behalf.

SEE BELOW A VIDEO ANNOUNCING ALAN GALLOWAY’S INDUCTION

 
 
HRV Trots Media
 
 
