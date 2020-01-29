Alan Galloway installed as a Living Legend

Alabar Farms’ Alan Galloway has been installed as a Caduceus Club Living Legend, honouring a significant contribution to the Australasian breeding industry.

Mr Galloway accepted his award via video after being unable to attend the announcement, part of the Del-Re National A. G Hunter Cup barrier draw, owing to the death of his father, Alan Snr.

Mr Galloway said he was “honoured” to receive the award and dedicated it to his father.

His son, Tom, and Alabar Farms’ Brett Coffey were in attendance to accept the award on his behalf.

