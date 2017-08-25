Alarm Detector wins Define The World

CAMPBELLVILLE, August 24 - Chapter Seven colt Alarm Detector improved his harness racing undefeated streak to four with a series record 1:56 victory in Thursday's Define The World final at Mohawk Racetrack.

Scratched down to a field of five rookie trotting colts, Alarm Detector was sent off as the 1/9 favourite in the $34,800 event for the team of driver Trevor Henry and trainer Ben Baillargeon.

Cantabernet left from the centre and grabbed the early lead, while Alarm Detector sat just to the outside of the leader passed the opening-quarter in :28.2. Henry was cautious with the heavy-favourite and eventually was able to get Alarm Detector around Cantabernet once the field straightened out into the backstretch.

Alarm Detector led by the half in :58.1, before ramping up the tempo :28.3 to lead by a length and half at three-quarters in 1:26.4.

In the stretch, Cantabernet angled off the pylons to try and take a shot, but Alarm Detector cruised home in :29.1 to secure the victory by 2 Â¼ lengths. Will Can Go finished third.

Following the race, Henry talked about securing the lead around three-eighths.

"We had a little trouble (clearing), they make it a little tougher when you're going for some more money," Henry said. "But I was just trying to be safe with him and take my time and hopefully get there without making a mistake and he did."

Alarm Detector is a perfect four for four with his victories adding up to a combined 18 lengths.

"He's good gaited and he's willing. He wants to do it and he likes to do it," said Henry, who added "there is more there" when asked if he's yet to let the rookie loose.

Although there was a couple anxious moments early, trainer Baillargeon noted Thursday's race was a good learning experience.

"It got a little bumpy at the quarter when we were still three-deep and :28.2, he hasn't done that (before)," Baillargeon said. "Trevor told me that he hit the bike after the first turn, so it got him rattled up a little bit, but he came out of it and survived and it's part of the learning."

A $110,000 purchase at last November's Harrisburg Yearling Sale, Alarm Detector has now earned $38,400 for owners Thomas & Elizabeth Rankin, Claude Hamel and Santo Vena heading towards Grand Circuit events.

Baillargeon plans to race Alarm Detector in next week's Champlain Stakes, followed up the William Wellwood Memorial.

Live racing continues Friday evening at Mohawk Racetrack. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Mark McKelvie