Alcoy and Green Grass win Groupe tests

01:00 AM 26 May 2019 NZST
Alcoy
Alcoy and teamster Christophe Martens
Le Trot Photo

May 14, 2019 - There were a pair of Groupe level contests and the Quinte+ race of the day on the Friday evening harness racing program at Paris-Vincennes.

The Gr. III Prix Esam (purse 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart, nine European starters) began the action and 7.8/1 Alcoy (5m Ready Cash-Divann) scored timed in a sharp 1.10.5kr for teamster Christophe Martens.

Vincent Martens trains the winner for Ceke Farm of Belgium as Alcoy increased his career earnings to 255,932€.

Finishing second was 4.4/1 Detroit Castelets (6m Neoh Jiel) reined by David Thomain.

30/1 Aldo d’Argentre (9m Qualimo de Vandel) was third.

The 5/10 favorite Super Fez was fifth for J-M Bazire.

Today’s Quinte+ race was the Prix Lonis (purse 56,000€, 2700 meters, 16 starters) and 2.7/1 Cap Matyss (7m Love You-Ode Matyss) scored for pilot Yoann Lebourgeois and trainer Franck Leblanc, timed in 1.12.1kr.

The victory increased his life earnings to 304,680€.

8.6/1 Colorado Blue (7g Que Je T’Aime) was second for Gabriele Gelormini and 56/1 Beerscott (8m General du Pommeau) took third with Anthony Barrier the reinsman.

14./1 Citizen Kane and 3.6/1 Black Jack From completed the top five.

There were 11 exact order Q+ winning tickets that each paid 53,957.80€.

The Quinte+ pool was 3,390,168€ and the total of all wagering pools on this race exceeded 7,020,000€.

Cap Matyss

The program’s featured Gr. II Prix Ozo (purse 100,000€, 2700 meters, 11 starters) produced an easy seven-length win for the 5/10 favorite Green Grass (3f Bold Eagle-Tootsie Smiling) with Gabriele Gelormini up for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Sebastien DeWulf.

She scored for the seventh time in 12 career outings now for 283,900€ in life earnings.

20/1 Gloria du Goutier (3f Timoko) was second for J. Ph. Monclin and trainer Guarato.

7/1 Girls Talk (3f Brillantissime) was third driven by David Thomain for trainer Philippe Allaire.

Green Grass

Thomas H. Hicks

