Aldebaran Ursula - leading 2yo trotting filly

The Aldebaran Park bred and reared Aldebaran Ursula is Australia’s top two-year-old trotting filly to date this harness racing season. The Yield Boko filly led most of the way to capture the NSW Trotters Foundation heat at Tabcorp Park Menangle in 2:00.5 at only her second appearance.

To watch the replay of Aldebaran Ursula click here

With Aldebaran Zeus firmly cementing his position as the leading juvenile trotting colt, Aldebaran Park can claim the distinction of breeding both the top male and female trotters in their division in the same year.

Another pair of Aldebaran Park bred young trotters, Aldebaran Dianna and Aldebaran Sundown, were very impressive trial winners at Melton and Maryborough respectively and both should be entering the winning lists in the near future.

The Aldebaran Park sired Scenic Sky (by Skyvalley ) and Hotjane Bling (by Eilean Donon ) both joined the exclusive ‘$100,000 Club’ recently, Scenic Sky winning at Menangle and Hotjane Bling placing at the same track.

Skyvalley has been represented by 12 individual $100,000 winners so far.

Other stud sired winners recently have been Classy Spirit (by Eilean Donon ), Forever Kronos (by Yield Boko ) and the Aldebaran Yankee sired Farbio and Tip Top Grandpa.

Yield Boko boasts the amazing score of siring seven winners and a placegetter from 10 starters from 22 foals of racing age!

Chezmac, an Aldebaran Park bred pacer, notched her seventh success at Menangle in April in a career-best 1:55.7.

Regal Pepperell, the winner of the 2019 Maori’s Idol Trophy and a string of country cups, has joined the impressive broodmare band at Aldebaran Park.

During her career Regal Pepperell won 11 races with 10 placings, earned $102,188 and took a mile mark of 1:58.9. A particularly well bred mare, she is closely related to the dual Vicbred champion and 2YO Trotter of the Year Our First Jewel and the Dullard Cup and Interdom heat winner Viva La Fever.

Peter Wharton