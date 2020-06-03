Aldebaran youngsters on top

Aldebaran Zeus and Aldebaran Ursula, the two harness racing leading two-year-old trotters in the country at present, were both bred and raised at Aldebaran Park’s Nagambie property.

Aldebaran Ursula, a filly by the Swedish bred Yield Boko , established a fresh national record for two-year-old fillies of 1:59.1, winning a heat of the NSW Foundation Series at Menangle in May. The KerryAnn Morris trained filly has won three of her four starts so far and will be well in line for Saturday night’s $15,300 Final.

Meanwhile, Aldebaran Zeus gave a taste of his class when he soundly trounced his rivals at Kilmore from a 10 metre handicap. The brilliant colt has won twice with an unlucky second and fourth from four starts and looks every bit as good as experienced judges rate him.

Promising colt Kyvalley Heist NZ became the third juvenile trotting winner bred by Aldebaran Park this season when he saluted the judge at Cranbourne.

Skyvalley , second on this season’s All Aged Trotting sires’ list, left winners in three States during May. Pink Galahs, a very smart three-year-old filly, won twice including a lifetime best 1:58.8 effort at Melton and boasts six wins and three placings from 11 attempts.

The Globe Derby Park victors All That Glitters (2YO filly) and Nerveracking and Kyvalley Boomerang (Menangle) were other recent winners by Skyvalley .

Forever Kronos, who came from near last to score at Kilmore, provided a further boost to the stocks of Yield Boko , who has the amazing score of siring seven winners and a placegetter from 22 Australian bred foals.

Farbio, a son of Aldebaran Yankee scored twice at Globe Derby Park including one off a 20 metre handicap. He has won eight races to date.

Cyclone L Ko NZ¸ a royally bred five-year-old mare by Muscle Hill and in foal to Father Patrick , has joined the broodmare band at Aldebaran Park. A smart racemare herself, she ranks as a half-sister to seven winners including the Group 1 winners Glenferrie Typhoon Tr 1:53.5 ($548,989) and Cyclone U Bolt Tr 1:54.5 ($230,225).

Australasia’s fastest ever trotting mare, Maori Time, whose tilt at the 2018 Elitloppet in Sweden was sponsored by Aldebaran Park, has a 42 day positive test to the Prix d’Amerique and European champion stallion Readly Express .

The mare is based at the prestige Menhammar Stuteri stud in Sweden. We look forward to celebrating the deeds of her Swedish born offspring.

Peter Wharton