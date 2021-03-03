Aleisha gets that winning feeling

First time race winner Aleisha Bond is with trotter Gold Sovereign and her partner Josh Gallagher

Fourth generation harness racing participant Aleisha Bond won't be changing too much in her hectic life for quite a while yet.

That's despite the 21-year-old joining the winner's circle for the first time, courtesy of 20/1 shot square gaiter Gold Sovereign at Menangle recently.

Bond lives with her partner, the busy and talented young gun reinsman Josh Gallagher at the Lucky Lodge property of Rob and KerryAnn Morris, but the childcare worker is not tempted by any suggestion of a career change.

"I'll just keep at it on a hobby basis because I really enjoy my full-time work at the childcare centre," Bond said.

"It is a bit of a juggling act most times. I thoroughly love race driving, but it will just have to fit into my schedule around my work."

The breakthrough win on Gold Sovereign ( Monarchy -Lockerup (Sundon) for the Morris stable was a polished display by the young driver to down more credentialled opposition.

After getting away safely from the 30-metre handicap, Bond was six back on the fence as the field raced in Indian file. She was quick to grab the one-one position and made her move at the 400metre mark.

"He felt strong. He certainly had a lot left in him, so I kept him balanced and he did the rest with a nice solid run to the finish line," she said.

"He's a lovely horse to drive and is one of the old favorites because he's just an honest and faithful trotter."

Bond, who has been around horses all her life, is following in the footsteps of her Maitland dad Jamie, as well as other family members.

"Dad is an electrician by trade and trains a few as a hobby. My pop John is retired now in West Australia, but he was involved as well as his father, my great grandfather," she said.

"I've had my driver's licence for a few years, but in that time, I've probably had no more than 40 drives. It was a thrill to finally get my first winner and even better that it was with Gold Sovereign.

"We've developed a bit of a good strike-rate between us. Leading up to the win, I'd been runner-up with him on two occasions and there were also a few thirds and fourths."

Bond enjoyed a lot of success in the mini pony trots for nine years.

"I started out when I was a seven-year-old and it was heaps of fun. It provided the perfect grounding to graduate to harness racing driving. As an added encouragement, you get your licence paid up for free for five years," she said.

Among her pony-trotting highlights was winning the Mini Miracle Mobile at the Menangle Miracle Mile.

"That was my biggest success. It was exactly five years ago last Sunday and I drove my pony Velvets Little Star. When I gave up the mini trotting, Grace Panella got my pony and she did really well, including a win in the InterDominion pony event in Melbourne," she said.

"I competed against Josh on occasions. I used to beat him most times, but I wouldn't have a hope now -he's just driving in sensational form!"

*With Bond unavailable (due to work commitments) yesterday to drive Gold Sovereign at the Menangle meeting, Gallagher took the reins and finished third. The square gaiter is raced by Margaret Morris, mother of Rob.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura