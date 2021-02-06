Alexa Skye powers clear in feature

Alexa Skye and driver Todd McCarthy are all alone at the wire in the Friday night feature

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Alexa Skye maintained her spot as the hottest horse in all of harness racing, blowing away a solid field in the Friday night featured $22,500 winners-over $11,500 pace for fillies and mares at The Meadowlands.

“She’s made a believer out of me,” said her trainer Brett Pelling.

And everybody else, for that matter.

Sent to the gate as the 3-5 favorite, driver Todd McCarthy asked for speed from Alexa Skye from post eight in the 10-horse field, and speed is what he got, as after Dbldelitebrigade N led at the quarter, McCarthy moved his 4-year-old mare to the top well before the three-eighths.

The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere -Pirouette Hanover led by 1½ lengths at the half despite a rated fraction of :28.4. Then, Alexa Skye sprinted the third panel in :26.4 to extend her lead to 3½ at three-quarters.

But she still had more.

Her final quarter of :27.3 saw her hit the wire in 1:51, 4¼ lengths in front of second-place finisher The Bandit Queen N. Dbldelitebrigade N held third.

“She’s always been a really great-gaited filly,” said Pelling. “But when I look back now, in her defense, when she started off in her 3-year-old year she was driven hard and used hard and I don’t think she liked that. In the latter part of the year [during a season when she went seven-for-17 and earned $63,430], Todd started driving her but she drew bad posts. She closed in three or four races in a row, and ever since then, she has been strong.

“We do sometimes not consider how young they really are. She was a June 12 foal so she was three months behind a lot of the horses she raced against. That’s how I see it.”

Alexa Skye’s strength has been unquestioned of late, as she’s won six of her last eight and eight of her last 11. “Her start at Yonkers [when she missed a head after going parked the mile one week ago] had to be seen to be believed,” said Pelling. “But she bounced back and looked even better tonight.”

Alexa Skye, who returned $3.20 to her backers, has now won 12 of 33 lifetime outings, good for earnings of $149,890 for owners Blue Chip Bloodstock and John Lengacher.

The Blue Chip Matchmaker Series for older pacing mares at Yonkers Raceway – which begins March 12 – is what Pelling has his eye on for his prized pupil.

“That’s a very tough series for a 4-year-old,” said Pelling. “That’s going to be very tough on her.”

Maybe so, but the way she’s going right now, Alexa Skye is the one with the target on her back.

THAT’S A ‘HI’ CARRYOVER: No one correctly selected all five finishers in the 13th race 10-cent Hi-Five, creating a $21,961 carryover for Saturday’s 15th race.

A LITTLE MORE: Todd McCarthy led the driver’s colony with three winners, while Andy McCarthy, Yannick Gingras and Simon Allard all had two apiece. … One shrewd player betting into the Belmont Park hub had the only winning ticket in the 20-cent Survivor Pick-7 and walked away with $10,886. … All-source wagering totaled $3,116,295, the first time on a Friday this year that betting broke the $3-million barrier. … Wagering has been at least $3 million six times thus far in 2021. During all of 2020, that magic number was reached on 11 occasions. … Racing resumes Saturday at 6 p.m.

BIG M SATURDAY HI-5 HAS $60,000 GUARANTEE

At the conclusion of a stretch-long scramble in the 13th and final race at The Meadowlands Friday night, no one had a winning ticket in the track’s 10-cent Hi-Five, which will no doubt create much interest in the wager Saturday evening.

With 9-1 shot Imageofarocker scoring from off the pace, and 23-1, 91-1 and 74-1 chances finishing second, third and fifth, respectively, there were no winners in the wager that requires one to correctly select the top five in the official order of finish.

As a result, there was a carryover of $21,961, leading Big M management – in conjunction with the United States Trotting Association’s Strategic Wagering initiative – to guarantee the pool at $60,000 for Saturday night’s 15th race.

Free program pages for every race of every Meadowlands card are available by going to playmeadowlands.com.